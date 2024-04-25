Pan-United's (SGX:P52) Dividend Will Be Increased To SGD0.018

The board of Pan-United Corporation Ltd (SGX:P52) has announced that the dividend on 17th of May will be increased to SGD0.018, which will be 38% higher than last year's payment of SGD0.013 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 5.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Pan-United's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Pan-United was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 9.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was SGD0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.023. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.4% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Pan-United has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 43% per annum. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Pan-United's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Pan-United is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pan-United that you should be aware of before investing. Is Pan-United not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

