U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7300
    +1.5480 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,121.42
    -68.79 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Panache Bespoke launched a wide collection of the most significant number of customized shirts.

Panache Bespoke
·3 min read
Panache Bespoke
Panache Bespoke

DES MOINES, IA, Oct. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panache Bespoke has established itself as a reliable source of men's shirts and suits. In the latest development, the company has launched a wide collection of the significant number of Men's Dress Shirts. The newly launched collection of Panache Bespoke comes with the feature the company is providing to its customers: handcrafted custom-made dress shirts. At Panache, people can customize their shirts as per their requirements. Panache provides suits and  Bespoke Dress Shirts with the principal fitting patterns.



With the customized services of Panache Bespoke, people can create their shirts, fitting them to their specifications. Even if they personalize their shirt online, Panache will still ensure that it fits perfectly. They offer a once-in-a-lifetime fit by utilizing cutting-edge technologies. Panache Bespoke also allows customizing every aspect of their shirts, including button-ups, pin collars, workwear, traveling lines, weekend, and tuxedo shirts.

Furthermore, the company offers a vast collection to its customers of more than 150 high-quality fabrics at Panache. The collection comprises expertise, which has appropriately provided sewed shirts and formal suits. They offer bespoke tailored shirts and dress suits for casual, professional, formal, semi-formal, and fashionable occasions.



Every customer purchases shirts of the highest caliber from them. The best thing about Panache's custom-fitted shirts is that they seem standard. Panache Bespoke’s products include:

In addition, Panache Bespoke shirts are leading the world in custom shirts because they provide 100% luxurious cotton at a reasonable price. Cutting by hand, single needle stitch, 20stitches per inch. Their white men's dress shirts and sports shirts are made using the best Egyptian, marine, Italian, and English cotton in the tradition of Turnbull and Asser, Charvet, and Borrelli. The team uses many styles and patterns, including 2-ply tablecloths, light Italian twills, and fine brocade cotton.

Consequently, Due to their exclusive services, Panache Bespoke has become one of the few apparel companies that discusses the men's tailoring trends that are changing the trends of shirts and suits in 2022.


About the Company – Panache Bespoke

Panache Bespoke is an advanced professional sewing factory offering direct factory prices to their customers. The company is a pioneer in tailoring and has been offering its services for four decades. Panache Bespoke prides itself on being able to offer the best prices available on the internet. It provides the best fabric partners and a highly skilled IT support team, and, most importantly, we operate our production facility and supply shirts in bulk to many well-known brands.

Their experienced tailors do all the cutting, sewing, and measurements to provide the most accurate result. They offer knowledgeable personnel to answer all their client's questions regarding their upcoming dress shirt and provide a unique customer experience with attention to detail.

In addition, currently, Panache Bespoke has offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Dubai. Its manufacturing facilities of custom dress shirts are in Pakistan. It has been sewing custom clothing for other retailers in the United States, UK, Canada, and many more for several years. Now, by eliminating all intermediaries, the company is determined to bring the fineness of custom clothing to the public at highly affordable prices.

Intending buyers and potential customers must visit the following links for further information or customize the shirt:

Twitter | LinkedIn | Website

Media Details:

Company Name: PANACHE BESPOKE

Email Address: Info@tailormade-shirts.com

Phone Number: +12067079003

Person Name: Liaqat Ali Nawaz

Address of HEAD OFFICE: 4525 Chamberlain Dr. Des Moines, IA, 50312, USA

Website: https://tailormade-shirts.com/

CONTACT: Liaqat Ali Nawaz PANACHE BESPOKE Info tailormade-shirts.com


