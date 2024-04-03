Panama City business: Juniper Landscaping acquires PC company, secures Tyndall AFB contract

Juniper Landscaping announces big acquisitions based in Panama City.

PANAMA CITY — Juniper Landscaping has acquired Panama City-based Rip’s Professional Lawn Care, extending into the Florida Panhandle market for the first time and growing its number of branch locations to 28 across Florida and Texas.

In that same corporate announcement, dated April 1, Juniper revealed that it has "finalized a major installation design, build, and maintenance contract with the Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City.”

“Rip has an excellent reputation for providing premium service in the Panama City and neighboring markets,” said Brandon Duke, CEO of Juniper, in the press announcement. “This is a market that we are prioritizing for heavy investment given our recent selection as the lead landscape installation and maintenance provider for the nearby Tyndall Air Force Base, and so our new partnership with Rip’s could not have been better timed."

According to the release, the Tyndall project has involved several years of concept and construction planning.

"This project will take approximately three years to complete and will provide a strong foundation for further growth in the Panhandle,” Dan deMont, chief revenue officer of Juniper, is quoted as saying in the press release.

Also on April 1, Fort Myers-based Juniper announced that it has acquired Palm Beach Gardens-based Elegant Landscape & Design. In press materials, Juniper describes itself as "the largest commercial landscaping business in the Southeast US" and notes that it has been "ranked among the 20 largest landscaping companies nationwide on the 2023 LM150 (Landscape Management) list.

