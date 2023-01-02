U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7600
    -0.3450 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,730.48
    +113.40 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.22
    +4.86 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Panama president says final contract to miner First Quantum has been presented

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Canadian miner First Quantum starts arbitration against Panama

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama's president, Laurentino Cortizo, said on Monday the government has presented Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals a final contract to regulate operations.

Cortizo, during a speech to the nation, vowed to abide by the constitution in the negotiations and to establish a "fair relationship" between the parties.

The two sides are at odds over such issues as contract stability and the government's plan to increase annual royalties to $375 million, which has been at the forefront of discussions.

Crispiano Adames, president of the country's National Assembly, said during a separate speech he had proposed a new mining code to avoid the needs of Panama being put behind those of multinational companies.

(Reporting by Milagro Vallecillos in Panama City; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Matthew Lewis)

