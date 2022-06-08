Panasonic's GH6 camera will soon support ProRes RAW at 4K 120 fps

Panasonic recently launched the GH6 with internal ProRes recording and other nice pro features, but one thing missing was any RAW video recording. However, its next firmware version 2.0 upgrade coming on July 5th will address that with external ProRes RAW output, the company announced. You'll be able to record 12-bit 5.7K RAW video at up to 60 fps and C4K (4,096 x 2,160) at an impressive 120 fps to Atomos Ninja V/V+ recorders.

It'll also support RAW 5.8K and 4.4K 4:3 anamorphic resolutions at up to 30 fps and 60 fps, respectively. If you're recording V-Log video, you'll be able to download a lookup table to install on the Ninja V/V+ to better preview footage.

All of that is enabled by the GH6's HDMI 2.1 port that supports higher resolutions and frame rates than previous models. Atomos has also gradually updated the Ninja V to support higher resolutions and speeds, while the Ninja V+ supported up to 8K ProRes RAW from launch.

Panasonic bringing 4K 120fps external ProRes RAW to the GH6 camera

Along with the ProRes RAW external recording, the update will introduce a raft of new internal recording formats. Right now the GH6 can only record 5.7K 30p ProRes/ProRes HQ video, but the upgrade will allow for C4K and Full HD ProRes and ProRes HQ video at up to 60 fps. As before, all ProRes video must be recorded to the CFexpress card slot. There's no sign of UHD ProRes internal recording (3,840 x 2,160), so hopefully that'll come at a later time.

With CFexpress, Panasonic might have been able to support RAW video recording internally. However, it may have been dissuaded by RED's patent on the technology — RED recently sued Nikon over its use of internal RAW recording on the Z9, for example. Atomos, however, has already partnered with RED to license it's technology.