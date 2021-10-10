U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,875.05
    +1,204.92 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

These Panasonic Camera Deals are Just What You Need

Chris Gampat

These Panasonic camera and lens bundles are probably just what you need. Looking for a new Micro Four Thirds camera or a great point and shoot? Well, we’ve got everything you need right here. Dive in and take a look!

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo roundups are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day sometimes researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Panasonic Camera Bundles and Deals

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Camera Is One That Lets You Stay in the Moment

    A modern camera can have all the AI, megapixels, autofocus points, and weather sealing in the world and still not work for you. It can be the most expensive one on the market and still not be that sweet serenade to your heart. The best camera can be loved by so many photographers in groups, but not have any chemistry with you. But most importantly, the best camera shouldn't truly get in the way of making pictures. I'm not saying that it will get in the way of making good pictures. It's 2021, and

  • Rake in the weekend deals at Walmart, with electronics markdowns as high as 50 percent

    Reap a harvest of holiday-weekend sales from Shark, Samsung, Apple, Sony and more.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Slosh After Weak September Jobs Data; Quidel, Moderna Climb; Home Depot Downgraded

    Western Alliance and Stifel hovered in buy ranges, Chevron topped the Dow Jones today, as stocks wobbled higher after weak payrolls data.

  • Facebook Left Out of Big Tech Rebound in 4th Week of Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A rebound in megacap technology stocks that helped snap four weeks of declines for the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index had one notable exception this week: Facebook Inc. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Hu

  • 18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) rose 25.5% to $14.41 in pre-market trading after the company, in collaboration with investigators at Baylor College of Medicine, announced the presentation of new data for zotatifin in animal models of triple-negative breast cancer at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Camber Energy, Inc.. (NYSE: CEI) rose 19.7% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after jumping around 96% on Thursday. Immuro

  • These money and investing tips can help you when Mr. Market climbs a wall of worry

    Nothing like a little October turbulence to help the stock market’s weak hands get in touch with their inner bears. Momentum stocks tend to be strongest in the last couple of months of the year and weakest in January.

  • Exclusive: IMF board to meet Sunday for more talks on Georgieva's future

    The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet again on Sunday with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the law firm that says she pressured World Bank staff to change data to benefit China while serving as the bank's CEO, according to sources familiar with the plan. A decision on Georgieva's future at the global lender is not expected until Monday, at the earliest, as finance ministers and other senior officials from many of the IMF's 190 member countries gather in Washington for the annual IMF and World Bank fall meetings, said one of the sources. The IMF's executive board debated the matter for five hours https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-board-debate-georgievas-future-with-some-backing-europe-sources-2021-10-08 on Friday before adjourning and asking for more "clarifying details".

  • China markets return from holiday to rally, tracking Wall Street

    ASSOCIATED PRESS BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Friday after U.S. lawmakers temporarily averted a possible government debt default while investors waited for American jobs numbers.

  • 6 Takeaways From Tesla’s Annual Meeting

    Tesla held its annual meeting Thursday. The meeting had some interesting tidbits for investors besides the big news about the move to Austin, Texas.

  • Bank of England Says Crypto Regulation Needed as Risks Grow

    While crypto assets are becoming more integrated into the U.K.’s financial system and they don’t pose a major risk, the BOE said.

  • Genesys Owners to Weigh IPO at Up to $20 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- The private equity owners of Genesys are considering an initial public offering for the call-center technology provider and aiming for a valuation as high as $20 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial

  • CEO Of Biolife Solutions Trades $970K In Company Stock

    Michael Rice, CEO at Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Michael Rice exercised options to purchase 22,922 Biolife Solutions shares at a price of $1.64 per share for a total of $37,592 on October 7. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $40.55 to $40.6

  • Doximity Deteriorates

    Doximity fell sharply from its September peak to Monday's low below the 50-day line, not too surprising for a new IPO. Then it rebounded, and was looking actionable Wednesday and Thursday morning. Then it reversed lower. It's possible this will set up again, but the sell-off could get a lot worse if the market breaks down.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Volatile During Jobs Report Friday

    The US dollar initially rallied during the trading session on Friday, but after a weaker than anticipated jobs report, it pulled back against the yen.

  • Wall Street Week: Investors Get Stark Reminder that Stock Market is Risky

    Oct.08 -- Steve Rattner, Willet Advisers CEO, and JoAnne Feeney, Advisors Capital Management Portfolio Manager, wrap up the week in markets with David Westin on Bloomberg Wall Street Week. Feeney discusses growth areas amid market volality while Rattner comments on why China's market remains opaque.

  • Britain's Asda to expand rapid delivery service

    LONDON (Reuters) -British supermarket group Asda will extend a rapid online service for delivery within one hour to 96 stores after a trial exceeded expectations, it said on Friday. Asda, which trails market leader Tesco and Sainsbury's in annual sales, had launched the "Express Delivery" service with a four-store trial in June. Rapid delivery is the latest frontier in the battle for grocery shoppers' cash.