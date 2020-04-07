Why Panasonic’s GH5s is my go-to for 4K review videos

When I first reviewed the GH5s about two years ago, I concluded that it "produces the best video of any mirrorless camera on the market." I then doubled down by actually investing in one for my own Engadget videos -- most of which are about other cameras. What I liked about it was the super-sharp 4K video with 10 bits color depth, a flip-around screen, good low-light capability and great handling.

I did this knowing that the relatively low-resolution 10.2-megapixel sensor was not ideal for still photography. It also lacks any in-body stabilization and has a contrast-detect autofocus system that can be unpredictable for both photography and video. You might also wonder why I didn't get Panasonic's GH5 instead, which has very similar features and also delivers sharp 4K video. So, do I regret my decision?

Rather than rattling off specs, let me give you an idea how I use this camera for my job. When reviewing a new camera like Sony's A7R IV (above), I gather different kinds of video in 4K resolution. That includes product beauty shots and closeups, me handling and shooting with the camera, and the standup (hosting). I do most of this shooting by myself, with occasional help from an assistant when I'm shooting outdoors in the city. Since I'm not a full-time videographer, it's key that my camera be relatively easy to use.

With that in mind, here's what I needed: It had to shoot 4K video with 10 bits of color information (billions of colors) in case I screwed up and needed to heavily adjust the footage in post. I also wanted dependable autofocus for filming my standup or other shots by myself, along with predictable handling. And finally, it had to record good-quality sound from an external microphone and let me monitor it via a headphone port.

Did I mention that I'd use it to shoot photos, as well? After all, I need pictures of the devices I'm testing and I'm not about to carry two cameras around.

It does all of those things on paper, but shooting in the real world is another matter. First, let's look at the GH5s's greatest strength, 4K video sharpness and color reproduction.

Believe it or not, the GH5s's lower-resolution sensor and lack of stabilization give it a leg up over its 21-megapixel GH5 sibling and even larger sensor cameras like the Fujifilm X-T3. For one thing, there's very little downsampling that can produce jagged lines on fine, straight details. And without the stabilization mechanism, you get a wider field of view than the GH5 when shooting standard 16x9 4K video (a 1.8X crop instead of 2.0X). That allows for shallower depth of field at the same f-stop, so my subjects stand out better against their backgrounds.

The sensor also has larger pixels that can gather more light, making it better than some full-frame cameras in dim shooting conditions. That's helped by the "dual native ISO" design, which allows for cleaner video at higher ISO settings. Put simply, I know I can count on the GH5s when shooting in dimly lit rooms and outdoors at night, situations I very often encounter.

What's more, the GH5s sensor delivers better color accuracy, especially in skin tones, than the GH5. Video looks particularly great right out of the camera without the need for a log profile or much fiddling in post-production.

If I do mess up the exposure, the 10-bits of color depth, 4:2:2 video and reasonably high bit rates (up to 400 Mbps) give me a cushion for adjusting shadows or bright areas like skies. I can also crank up the exposure in dark areas and reduce it in light areas at the same time without introducing banding or excessive loss of detail.

