Panasonic's GH6 will offer 10-bit 5.7K 60p video and cost around $2,500

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
Panasonic's GH6 will offer 10-bit 5.7K 60p video and cost around $2,500

Panasonic has announced the development of the GH6, it's next flagship Micro Four Thirds camera set to arrive by the end of this year. The news comes along with the launch of the GH5-II as a way for Panasonic to quell fears that it wouldn't be releasing a full-blown successor to its popular video-centric GH5 camera. 

Panasonic gave just enough information about the GH6 to pique our interest. It uses a new "high-speed sensor and Venus Engine processor," though Panasonic didn't specify the resolution. The GH6 will cost $2,500, or $500 more than the GH5 cost at launch.

A key feature is the ability to shoot 10-bit 5.7K 60 fps video to max out on resolution and detail. It will also shoot 10-bit 4K 120 high frame rate (HFR) and variable frame rate (VFR) resolution for slow/quick motion video. To address overheating concerns, Panasonic said it will handle 4:2:2 10-bit DCI 4K 60p video with continuous unlimited recording when the camera is used under the "certified operating temperature." 

In briefings, Panasonic implied that the new video capabilities aren't even the most exciting feature.

Other details are scant, but Panasonic promised that the GH6 will also excel at photography. We can no doubt expect to see features established by the GH5 like in-body stabilization and a flip-out display. In briefings, the company implied that the new video capabilities aren't even the most exciting feature. 

Panasonic has put a lot of focus on its new full-frame L-Mount lineup over the last couple of years, including the S1, S1H, S1R and S5 models. Its Micro Four Thirds announcements have received less attention, with the exception of the box-style BGH1. The latter model — designed for drones, multi-cam shooting and live streaming equally — has been a success, Panasonic told Engadget

The GH5 has been an incredibly popular vlogging and video camera. It was well ahead of any rivals when it first arrived four years ago and still beats the video capabilities of any camera in its price range. The company has been able to keep it fresh with firmware updates that added 6K anamorphic and other capabilities, while gradually reducing the price to $1,300, where it sits today

With today's launch of the $1,700 GH5-II, Panasonic wants to keep offering a lower-priced vlogging and video camera that can also do live streaming. The GH6, meanwhile, will be reserved for higher-end users who want the best Micro Four Thirds vlogging camera available. As much as full-frame gets all the press these days, a smaller sensor does offer benefits like lenses that are significantly cheaper and smaller. 

    Google is adding a text wrapping feature for images to Docs.

    ARM has unveiled v9-based CPU designs (and matching GPUs) that are aimed at performance for computers as well as smartphones.

    SteelSeries' Prime lineup is made up of three newly announced mice and a refresh of its Arctis headset.

    HP is releasing two new Chromebooks featuring Intel's 11th-gen processors.

    Also new this week: 'My Fair Lady' 4K and the 'Black Lighting' series finale.

    The latest 64GB and 256GB cellular models are at all-time low prices on Amazon, while the 64GB WiFi version is also on sale with a huge discount.

    Google's Fuchsia operating system is finally making its public debut on the old Nest Hub smart screen.

    Universal helped bring the movie theater business back from COVID-19 with F9, but it's doing things differently with 'The Boss Baby: Family Business.'

    You can also watch Spotify video podcasts on the console.

    Save $100 on Apple's MacBook Air M1 at Amazon.

    Bose has suffered a data breach after a ransomware attack, which saw the perpetrator access files containing employee information.

  • Gold Treads Water Near Four-Month High Amid Fed Inflation View

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold continued to hover near the highest in more than four months as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials who tried to soothe concerns about inflation.The metal was slightly higher on Tuesday as the dollar sank to the lowest since January amid broadly improved sentiment in markets. Talking about inflation, Fed officials Lael Brainard, Raphael Bostic and James Bullard said price gains seen as the economy reopens should prove temporary.Gold is close to erasing this year’s decline as investors turn more bullish on the metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rising in recent weeks. While market-based measures of inflation expectations have eased lately, traders remain cautious about price pressures, which if sustained could push central bankers to tighten monetary policy.“Inflation expectations will need to pick up further before we hear any more hawkish tones from the U.S. Fed’s decision-making body,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “Gold should benefit from this -- both directly and indirectly via the weak U.S. dollar, which is hardly likely to appreciate noticeably against this backdrop.”Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,883.10 an ounce by 1:21 p.m. in London. Prices climbed to $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver declined, while palladium and platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower, touching the lowest since early January.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The billionaire hedge fund boss sees an inflationary future where "cash is trash" and BTC catches on as a store of wealth. He still doubts governments will tolerate it.

    Amid the plans for its "near-term" IPO, the company plans to roughly triple the size of its workforce by year's end.

    (Reuters) -Britain's competition regulator is reviewing AstraZeneca's planned $39 billion takeover of U.S.-based Alexion on whether it could reduce competition in Britain or other markets. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help its assessment, a routine carried out for major deals, and set a deadline of June 3 for any submissions. Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest ever deal in a bet on rare-disease immunology and to boost its business, which includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine.

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Indonesia’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for a third straight month, pledging to rely primarily on liquidity tools amid signs of a tentative recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5% on Tuesday, as all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted. The central bank has cut the policy rate by 150 basis points since the pandemic began last year.“The decision is consistent with the forecast for inflation to remain low, as well as efforts to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability and accelerate economic recovery,” Governor Perry Warjiyo said in a briefing. If changes to the policy mix are needed, the bank will turn to liquidity instruments before tinkering with rates, he added.The rate decision comes as investors fret that fresh waves of infections could threaten recovery prospects in many Asian countries, including Indonesia. Meanwhile, the rupiah has dropped from a two-month high on May 10 amid an exit of foreign funds concerned about potential tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Bank Indonesia signaled that the next move could be up or down. We see the central bank maintaining the current policy status quo through year-end, as it navigates conflicting goals of currency stability and growth support.-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistThe rupiah pared gains after the decision, up 0.2% at 14,328 to the dollar as of 3:37 p.m. in Jakarta. The Jakarta Composite Index of shares also eased gains to 0.9%, after rising as much as 1.5% earlier.The currency is down about 2% against the dollar since the start of the year, while the benchmark stock index has entered a technical correction.The central bank “is continuing its recent stance of focusing on getting the banks to pass on previous rate cuts, rather than undertaking new easing,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Our baseline continues to see BI keeping its policy rate unchanged for the rest of the year.”Recovery SignsIndonesia has benefited from improvements in larger economies, particularly the U.S. and China, along with a rally in commodity prices, Warjiyo said.Indonesia is aiming to rebound this quarter after gross domestic product shrank more than expected to start the year. The central bank reiterated its forecast Tuesday for 4.1%-5.1% economic growth this year.The bank also repeated its 2%-4% inflation target for 2021. While inflation has lingered beneath that range so far, policy makers could be cautious about further rate cuts after the current-account balance slipped back into deficit in the first quarter.That could push Warjiyo and his board to rely on macroprudential measures to spur lending and support growth. Responding to questions after the decision, Warjiyo stressed that monetary policy can be carried out not only through interest rates but also via liquidity.Weak LendingWarjiyo again called on lenders to do more to lower interest rates to stoke loan demand, and said the central bank was cutting the maximum interest rate on credit cards to 1.75%, from 2%, to spur spending.Other points from the briefing:Consumer confidence, retail sales, manufacturing and exports all suggest the recovery is picking up pace in the second quarterA current-account deficit of 1%-2% of GDP is expected for this yearThe policy interest rate will remain low as long as inflation does, with no rise in price pressures expected at least until early 2022. “Let’s see next year,” Warjiyo saidBI stood by its forecast for 5%-7% growth in bank lending in 2021, even as lending contracted in April for a seventh straight monthThe central bank plans to issue a digital currency“Inflation remains well behaved, obviating the need for premature tightening, but the risk of a serious ‘taper tantrum’ episode this summer could weigh sharply on portfolio inflows, presenting fresh challenges for BI,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “Indonesia is far from being out of the woods.”(Adds Bloomberg economist comment in text box and analyst comment in final paragraph, updates market levels in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

    Shares in electric vehicle truck startup Lordstown Motors slumped over 10% in extended-hours trade Monday after the company slashed its truck production outlook. The charts indicate further selling could provide a buying opportunity.

    Stocks pointed to a higher open Monday morning and looked to recover some of last week's losses.