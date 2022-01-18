PANASONIC LAUNCHES PRIME+ EDITION REFRIGERATORS, PROMOTES WELLNESS THROUGH HEALTHY EATING

Highest level of premium designed with purposeful functionality to enhance quality of life

Contemporary design with choice of gradient colours for glass facade models

nanoe™ X inhibits almost 99.99% of bacteria, reduces pesticide on vegetables, suppresses odours

PRIME FREEZE freezes food five times faster than regular freezing

7-days of freshness: PRIME FRESH soft freeze food rapidly at -3°C to prevent bacteria growth

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today introduces its upgraded premier refrigerator range, PRIME+ EDITION, with state-of-the-art technologies designed for consumers to eat healthy and live well in the now normal. Incorporating two new features PRIME FREEZE and nanoe™ X technology, this new refrigerator line places emphasis on two of the most important requirements in food storage; freshness and hygiene.

Panasonic introduces its upgraded premier refrigerator range, PRIME+ EDITION, with state-of-the-art technologies designed for consumers to eat healthy and live well

"Panasonic has always been about exploring new, healthier ways of living and the introduction of PRIME+ EDITION is our response to enhancing quality of life without compromising on form and function. Our refrigerator's superior ability to store food in a fresh and hygienic state was designed with the sustainable development goals (SGDs) in mind, with its secondary purpose being to reduce food wastage. This is what we mean by innovative technologies," said Kensuke Miyaji, General Manager of Overseas Marketing Division, Refrigerator and Dishwasher Business Unit, Panasonic Corporation.

Invented for simple usability, the PRIME+ EDITION refrigerators are crafted with the essential design principles and versatility to enhance the modern lifestyle. "PRIME+ EDITION refrigerators define the next generation premium design direction for Panasonic. To match the sophisticated taste of our esteemed customers without compromising on purposeful functionality, we crafted this refrigerator – equipped with our proprietary health and hygiene technology – to be the well-designed solution for any kitchen space," said Ray Tan, Director of Panasonic Design KL.

Story continues

New in the PRIME+ EDITION range is PRIME FREEZE, Panasonic's original freezing and cooling technology that freezes food five times faster than regular freezing. PRIME FREEZE is available in three modes: 'Rapid Freezing' which seals in texture and flavour as well as 'Quick Cooling' and 'Cool Down' to help save thawing time for faster cooking.

Also new from Panasonic original technologies is nanoe™ X which inhibits almost 99.99% of bacteria, reduces pesticide on vegetables, and suppresses odours. nanoe™ X comes with nano-sized ions born from the moisture in the air that contain 4.8 trillion bacteria-eliminating molecules called hydroxyl radicals that can float to every corner of the refrigerator to keep food fresh and clean.

Existing feature in the PRIME+ EDITION refrigerator is PRIME FRESH, a unique technology to soft freeze meat and fish, as well as cooked food at -3°C to prevent deterioration and bacteria growth for freshness of up to seven days[1]. Four times faster than conventional refrigeration, this method prevents the oxidation process and does not damage cells, thereby allowing nutrients and flavours to be retained.

[1] The effect differs depending on operating conditions, and the type, condition and amount of food stored.

SOURCE Panasonic