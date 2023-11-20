Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:PANAMY) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after we looked into Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:PANAMY), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = RM76m ÷ (RM935m - RM119m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad has an ROCE of 9.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 10% average generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad. To be more specific, the ROCE was 15% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 39% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

