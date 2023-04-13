Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:PANAMY) largest shareholders are public companies with 47% ownership, individual investors own 25%

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:PANAMY) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 47% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 25% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad. Panasonic Holdings Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 47% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 13% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.7% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.4b, and insiders have RM44m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 3.5%, of the Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 47% of the Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad you should be aware of.

