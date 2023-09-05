Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:PANAMY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:PANAMY) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of September to MYR1.07. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 5.8%.

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 78% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

EPS is set to grow by 7.0% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 85% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR1.20 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR1.22. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. In the last five years, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.2% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad will make a great income stock. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad that investors should take into consideration.

