Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:PANAMY) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:PANAMY) has announced that the dividend on 22nd of September will be increased to MYR1.07, which will be 57% higher than last year's payment of MYR0.68 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 3.8% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 78%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR1.20 total annually to MYR0.83. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.6% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad has seen earnings per share falling at 9.4% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

