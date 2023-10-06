Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:PANAMY) largest shareholders are public companies with 47% ownership, individual investors own 25%

Key Insights

Every investor in Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:PANAMY) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Panasonic Holdings Corporation, with ownership of 47%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 5.7% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM36m worth of stock in the RM1.1b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 3.5%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 47% of Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Berhad stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

