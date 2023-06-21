Panasonic, Mazda eye for long-term EV battery supply partnership mazdaFILE PHOTO: Panasonic Corp's logo is pictured at Panasonic Center in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Energy and Mazda Motor on Wednesday announced they will discuss a lithium-ion battery supply partnership for electric vehicles.

Under the partnership, Panasonic Energy, a Panasonic Holdings Corp unit, would supply Mazda with automotive cylindrical lithium-ion batteries manufactured in Japan and North America for Mazda's battery EVs scheduled to be launched in the latter half of the 2020s, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Editing by Louise Heavens)