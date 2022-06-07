U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.02
    +1.52 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    +12.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2596
    +0.0067 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6400
    +0.7390 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,392.59
    +4.61 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.70
    +38.07 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Panasonic Releases Firmware Update Program for GH6

·5 min read

NEWARK, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has announced that the company will release the firmware update program Ver.2.0 for the LUMIX GH6 to enhance performance and usability. The firmware program will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/ at UTC 1 a.m. on July 5, 2022.

Panasonic Logo
Panasonic Logo

Together with ATOMOS, a global company that creates innovative technologies and cloud services for filmmakers everywhere, Panasonic created new firmware which enables the output of up to 5.8K / 29.97p and C4K / 119.88p RAW video data over HDMI to be recorded as Apple ProRes RAW on ATOMOS NINJA V and NINJA V+ devices.

First introduced in February 2022, the highly-regarded LUMIX GH6 has been recognized for its exceptional video performance and handling among existing and new GH users worldwide. Over time, the GH6 will evolve with firmware updates to further enhance its performance and usability to meet the changing needs of creators.

GH6 Firmware Version 2.0

1.  RAW video data output over HDMI function
-Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on the ATOMOS NINJA V/V+.

Area

Resolution

Frame Rate

Aspect

HDMI

Output

Monitor/Recorder

NINJA V+

NINJA V

Micro Four Thirds

5728x3024

(5.7K)

59.94p / 50.00p

17:9

12-bit

YES

-

29.97p / 25.00p/ 23.98p

YES

4096x2160

(C4K)

119.88p / 100.00p

-

59.94p / 50.00p / 29.97p/ 25.00p/ 23.98p/

YES

Micro Four Thirds
Anamorphic

5760x4320

(5.8K-A)

29.97p

4:3

-

25.00p / 23.98p

YES

4352x3264

(4.4K-A)

59.94p / 50.00p

-

･A LUT (Lookup table) exclusively designed for RAW video recorded on NINJA V/V+ is available on the following customer support website to make the same color grading as V-Log/V-Gamut. It is easy to match colors between the footages recorded with Panasonic Varicam, EVA1 cameras to combine them. https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/download/lut/s1h_raw_lut/index.html

*Selectable recording mode depends on the firmware version of NINJA V/V+.

*Please refer to the ATOMOS website for the information on the corresponding firmware version of NINJA V/V+.

*Software that supports Apple ProRes RAW is required to edit RAW video recorded with NINJA V/V+.

*All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

2.  Internal recording C4K 60p/FHD 60p in ProRes 422 HQ/ProRes 422 are available.
With this update, it is possible to load low compression and high-quality data directly to the PC without transcoding for smooth NLE (non-linear editing)

Major Apple ProRes 422 HQ / ProRes 422 Recording Modes

Firmware

version

System frequency

Quality

Shooting range

Frame

rate

Bit rate

Aspect

ratio

Recording media

FULL

PxP*

CFexpress

SD

Ver.1.0

59.94Hz

(NTSC)

5.7K

(5728x3024)

YES

-

29.97p

1.9Gbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

17:9

YES

-

1.3Gbps

(ProRes 422)

23.98p

1.5Gbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

1.0Gbps

(ProRes 422)

50.00Hz

(PAL)

25.00p

1.6Gbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

1.1Gbps

(ProRes 422)

24.00Hz

(CINEMA)

24.00p

1.5Gbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

1.0Gbps

(ProRes 422)

NEW

Ver.2.0

59.94Hz

(NTSC)

Cinema 4K

(4096x2160)

YES

YES

59.94p

1.9Gbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

17:9

YES

-

1.3Gbps

(ProRes 422)

29.97p

972Mbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

648Mbps

(ProRes 422)

23.98p

778Mbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

519Mbps

(ProRes 422)

FHD

(1920x1080)

YES

YES

59.94p

454Mbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

16:9

YES

YES

302Mbps

(ProRes 422)

29.97p

227Mbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

151Mbps

(ProRes 422)

23.98p

181Mbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

121Mbps

(ProRes 422)

 

Firmware

version

System frequency

Quality

Shooting range

Frame

rate

Bit rate

Aspect

ratio

Recording media

FULL

PxP*

CFexpress

SD

NEW

Ver.2.0

50.00Hz

(PAL)

Cinema 4K

(4096x2160)

YES

YES

50.00p

1.6Gbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

17:9

YES

-

1.1Gbps

(ProRes 422)

25.00p

811Mbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

541Mbps

(ProRes 422)

FHD

(1920x1080)

50.00p

378Mbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

16:9

YES

YES

252Mbps

(ProRes 422)

25.00p

189Mbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

126Mbps

(ProRes 422)

24.00Hz

(CINEMA)

Cinema 4K

(4096x2160)

YES

YES

24.00p

779Mbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

17:9

YES

-

519Mbps

(ProRes 422)

FHD

(1920x1080)

24.00p

182Mbps

(ProRes 422 HQ)

16:9

YES

YES

121Mbps

(ProRes 422)

*PxP = Pixel by Pixel


•Apple and ProRes are trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

•ATOMOS, Ninja V+ and Ninja V are registered trademarks of ATOMOS Limited.

•Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

•All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

•Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America    
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at  na.panasonic.com/us

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Lumix:
Internet     http://us.panasonic.com/news 
Facebook  http://www.facebook.com/lumix
Instagram  http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-releases-firmware-update-program-for-gh6-301563331.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's WWDC 2022: Everything Apple announced

    Here's everything Apple announced during its huge WWDC event on Monday.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Peloton Shifts Gears on Leadership, but Will It Turn the Charts?

    Fitness company Peloton just appointed a new incoming CFO, Liz Coddington, who is formerly an executive at Amazon Web Services. In this daily bar chart of PTON, below, we used a log scale because of a huge price decline in the past year. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from February, but has not made a new low for the move down.

  • Robinhood, Rivian Lead Slide in Pandemic-Era IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- The bear market has not been kind to the scores of technology companies that went public in the US during the pandemic, when issuers rushed to market while demand was hot and valuations soaring.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease Ac

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Tumbled Nearly 20% in May

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) slumped 19.5% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Weighing on the cloud-based cybersecurity stock were a slew of analyst price target reductions. Several analysts slashed their price targets on CrowdStrike last month due to the sell-off in the software space and over concerns of a potential slowdown in the economy.

  • Why MongoDB's Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    MongoDB, Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) declared multiple updates to its database at its annual MongoDB World conference. MongoDB disclosed the addition of querying encrypted data without having to decrypt it first, columnstore indexing, and a new SQL interface. MongoDB exploited the event to discuss its 'developer data platform,' the TechCrunch reports. Also Read: Read How Analysts Reacted To MongoDB Post Q1 Earnings Beat CTO Mark Porter saw the announcements as realizing the last four or five years of work

  • Apple Overhauls CarPlay With Major New Features

    The tech giant's car software will now be able to integrate more deeply with new vehicles, powering multiple screens of various shapes and sizes.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in June

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 21.4% last year, but the index has since given up those gains and more, falling 25% from its November high. High-quality businesses like Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are well-positioned to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds, but the stocks have fallen 30% and 52%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Cloud computing makes it possible to provision hardware and software through the internet.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple Unveils New iPhone Software, Next-Generation Mac Computer Processor

    Apple on Monday touted its iOS 16 smartphone software and second-generation Mac processor in two new laptops.

  • Apple debuts iOS 16 with Apple Pay Later, new lock screen, and ability to delete sent texts

    Apple debuted the latest version of the software that powers millions of iPhones on Monday: iOS 16.

  • Why AMD Stock Could Rise as PS5 and Xbox Supply Stabilizes

    AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the world's leading semiconductor companies, providing computing hardware such as processors, motherboards, graphics cards, and more for some of today's most sought-after technology. The company's stock is down more than 20% in the last six months  but that could all change thanks to AMD's key position in the production of Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X/S.

  • TikTok Avatars Lets You Post a Virtual Animated Version of Yourself, Akin to Snap’s Bitmoji and Apple’s Memoji

    TikTok is making its metaverse play — taking a page from rivals like Apple and Snap with the launch of TikTok Avatars. TikTok Avatars is “yet another way for people to showcase their individuality” on the popular short-form video app, the company said in announcing the new feature. Users can customize their avatar from an […]

  • Apple unveils text edit feature, pay later service, and more at WWDC 2022 event

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show from Cupertino, California, to break down key takeaways from Apple’s WWDC 2022, including new products and features such as M2 chips, new Macbooks, and more.

  • All phones must have the same charging plug, EU demands in major change

    Ruling will require Apple’s iPhone to be redesigned

  • Apple redesigns the MacBook Air with a bigger screen and M2 chip

    Somehow, it's already been almost four years since Apple redesigned the MacBook Air with a Retina display. That laptop got a big performance upgrade in late 2020 as one of the first computers to ship with Apple's M1 silicon, but lately the device has started to feel long in the tooth. As expected, Apple is refreshing the MacBook Air today with a design that's more reminiscent of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that the company released last fall.

  • Apple chooses Joy (Cons)

    If you're the particular kind of person who played "Pokémon Crystal" on your jailbroken iPhone 3 during your high school math class, then there's even bigger news coming out of WWDC than the M2 MacBook. On iOS 16, Apple iPhones will support bluetooth pairing with Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers, giving you more control while playing mobile games. !!! iOS 16 natively supports Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers!!

  • In iOS 16, apps can trigger real-world actions hands-free

    New functionality arriving in iOS 16 will enable apps to trigger real-world actions hands-free. Apple told developers today in a session hosted during the company's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) that these hands-free actions could also be triggered even if the iOS user isn't actively using the app at the time. The update, which leverages Apple's Nearby Interaction framework, could lead to some interesting use cases where the iPhone becomes a way to interact with objects in the real world, if developers and accessory makers choose to adopt the technology.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.