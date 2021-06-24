U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

Panasonic's S5 and S1 cameras will support high-res Blackmagic RAW video soon

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Panasonic will update both its Lumix S1 and S5 full-frame cameras with Blackmagic RAW 5.9K 12-bit 30 fps external video recording capability on July 12th, the company announced. Both cameras will be able to output that resolution (5,888 x 3,312) at up to 30 fps over HDMI to Blackmagic Design's Video Assist 12G HDR recorder, joining the S1H with that capability. 

Both the S1 and S5 could already record 5.9K 12-bit ProRes RAW video to Atomos Ninja V recorders. However, ProRes RAW is not supported in Davinci Resolve 17, so Blackmagic RAW (BRAW) recording is a must for that increasingly popular editing software. BRAW also offers more RAW compression options, though both formats have their strong and weak points

On top of full-frame 5.9K video, both cameras will be able to capture APS-C C4K (17:9) video at up to 4,128 x 2,176 60 fps, or APS-C 3.5K anamorphic. Panasonic will also introduce an HLG photo plug-in for Adobe Photoshop for all S-series cameras, making it easier to deal with that HDR format. 

The new updates are part of a welcome trend in the camera industry of adding substantial utility to older cameras. 5.9K video is particularly useful for certain types of shooting, as it allows the editor to substantially reframe shots for 4K or HD videos with no loss of detail. As mentioned, the new update will arrive on July 12th at Panasonic's customer support website here

