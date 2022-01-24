U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,293.10
    -104.84 (-2.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,526.80
    -738.57 (-2.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,457.64
    -311.28 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,984.01
    -3.91 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.80
    -2.34 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    +8.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.47 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7230
    -0.0240 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    -0.0065 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7700
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,858.93
    +996.17 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.35
    +1.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Panasonic's higher-capacity Tesla battery could enter production in 2023

Kris Holt
·2 min read

Panasonic could start mass producing larger-capacity batteries for Tesla as soon as next year. The 4680 cell is said to boost the range of electric vehicles by over 15 percent. As Nikkei notes, that could boost the range of the Model S from 650km (404 miles or so) on a single charge to 750km (around 465 miles).

Although the battery is said to be twice as big as previous versions, it has a fivefold increase in energy capacity, according to Nikkei. As such, cars need fewer of the batteries, which are already 10 to 20 percent cheaper to produce. It's estimated that batteries account for 30 percent of the cost of EVs. A cost reduction could make EVs more affordable and hasten the transition to electric vehicles. What's more, a longer range means drivers won't need to charge batteries as often.

Panasonic, a long-time partner of Tesla, is reportedly investing around 80 billion yen ($704 million) on new equipment to produce the 4680. It's said to be expanding an existing plant in Japan and making the batteries there to begin with. Nikkei reports the company will start making the cells on a small scale this year to develop safe and efficient processes before entering mass production in 2023. It may mass produce the batteries in other countries later.

The company confirmed to Reuters that it was setting up a test production line in 2022, though didn't say when it will start making the batteries at a larger scale. "We are studying various options for mass production," it said.

Panasonic started working on the cell following a request from Tesla. The head of Panasonic's battery division said in November that the company hasn't ruled out producing the cell for other automakers, though Tesla is its priority. Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously said that although his company plans to make its own batteries, it would continue to source them from other suppliers.

Tesla announced the 4680 at a Battery Day event in September 2020. At the time, Musk said the cell and other developments could enable Tesla to start selling a $25,000 EV.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery -Nikkei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Panasonic will begin producing its new lithium-ion battery for Tesla from as early as 2023, with plans to invest about 80 billion yen ($705 million) in production facilities in Japan, the Nikkei reported on Monday. The powerpack could help make electric vehicles (EVs) more attractive to motorists by extending cruising range by about a fifth, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

  • Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

    Tesla has said that it will start manufacturing its own batteries from April 2022

  • Flaws in third-party software exposed dozens of Teslas to remote access

    A security researcher said he was able to remotely access dozens of Teslas around the world because security bugs found in an open-source logging tool popular with Tesla owners exposed their cars directly to the internet. News of the vulnerability was first revealed earlier this month in a tweet by David Colombo, a security researcher in Germany, who said he had "full remote control" of more than 25 Teslas, but was struggling to disclose the issue to affected Tesla owners without making the details public and also alerting malicious hackers. The bug is now fixed, Colombo confirmed.

  • Ricksecker: Ohio must move past '1960s highway-only mentality' and embrace Amtrak service

    Cleve Ricksecker says Ohio's lack of a high-speed rail system puts the state at risk of economic stagnation

  • Ulyana Sergeenko Couture Spring 2022

    The Russian designer looked back to the last century's Roaring '20s for her first coed collection.

  • Taliban hail Oslo meet as success 'in itself'

    On their first visit to Europe since returning to power, the Taliban is holding landmark talks with Western diplomats in Oslo over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a meeting the Islamist regime's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says is an "achievement in itself".

  • Algae Market Potentially Worth $320 Billion Draws Honda, Eneos

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc. and Honda Motor Co. are among a group of more than 35 Japanese companies and institutions that have banded together to try to tap the potential of microalgae to help replace fossil fuels and to provide an array of food and consumer goods products. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stocks Trim Losses by Half as Volume Explodes: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tec

  • Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

    Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that the Kremlin is seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small party that has no seats in parliament.

  • Seven Things to Know About Paris Couture Week

    Here are some of the expected highlights of Paris Couture Week, which runs from Jan. 24 to 27.

  • DC, 3 states sue Google saying it invades users' privacy

    The District of Columbia and three states are suing Google for allegedly deceiving consumers and invading their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked. In the lawsuit filed Monday in a Washington court, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleges Google has “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used. “In reality, consumers who use Google products cannot prevent Google from collecting, storing and profiting from their location,” the lawsuit says.

  • Elon Musk (And You) Lost $1.7 Trillion On 9 Imploding Giant Stocks

    Don't mock Elon Musk too much for losing $45 billion on Tesla stock since the S&P 500 started tanking. You're likely suffering, too.

  • Pre-Production Begins on the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

    Pre-production of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq has begun with the crossover arriving later this year. And it will compete with one Tesla model purely on price.

  • Factbox-What role three ex-Minneapolis officers played in George Floyd's arrest

    Last year, their former colleague Derek Chauvin https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ex-policeman-derek-chauvin-be-sentenced-george-floyds-murder-2021-06-25, 45, was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death at the end of a nationally televised state trial in April 2021, and a Minnesota judge sentenced him to 22-1/2 years in prison. Chauvin, who is white, was also charged alongside his colleagues by federal prosecutors with violating Floyd's civil rights in their capacity as police officers. Chauvin changed his plea to guilty last December.

  • Embroidery and Beauty at Dior, plus More of Haute Couture's Best Looks

    If there is an antidote to all of the stresses and uncertainty that the world is offering, we have to believe that it is beauty. See what Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, and more are sending down the runway in Paris for spring 2022. Maria Grazia Chiuri brought today's Dior show to the Musée Rodin set against tapestries by artists Madhvi and Manu Parekh and hand-made by Chanakya, a collective in India that the designer regularly works with.

  • Biscuit World union effort rooted in West Virginia history

    While making biscuits and meatloaf at a fast-food restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, 64-year-old Cynthia Nicholson often thinks back to her husband’s coal mining days in West Virginia. In that job and in his time as a pipefitter, she said, the work was grueling and sometimes dangerous — but there were standards for safety, working conditions and wages, and people felt they were treated fairly. At Tudor’s Biscuit World in Elkview, a franchise of a regional chain that serves comfort food, Nicholson says workers have no such protection.

  • Chile to purchase 2 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Chile, which already boasts one of the world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, has agreed to purchase 2 million vaccine doses from Moderna Inc, Chilean interim health minister Maria Teresa Valenzuela said on Monday. Chile has been hailed as a model for its response to the pandemic, relying mainly on vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac and AstraZeneca for its inoculation program. "The agreement with Moderna is subject to approval by the Institute of Public Health, which will review the information on safety and efficacy in the coming weeks," said Valenzuela.

  • Ukrainian politician mocks 'stupid' UK claims he could lead Kremlin puppet government

    Former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev derided British allegations that he could be installed as leader of a Kremlin puppet government in Kyiv, and told Reuters in an interview that he was considering legal action. Britain's foreign ministry said on Sunday that Moscow was considering Murayev as a potential candidate to lead Ukraine if Russia launched an invasion, and said Russian intelligence officers were in contact with several other former Ukrainian politicians about planning an attack. Russia blasted the allegations as "disinformation" while a Ukrainian official said it should be looked at seriously.

  • Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity

    World health officials are offering hope that the ebbing of the omicron wave could give way to a new, more manageable phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as they warn of difficult weeks ahead and the possibility of another, more dangerous variant arising. In the U.S., cases have crested and are dropping rapidly, following a pattern seen in Britain and South Africa, with researchers projecting a period of low spread in many countries by the end of March. Rosy predictions have crumbled before, but this time they are backed by what could be called omicron’s silver lining: The highly contagious variant will leave behind extremely high levels of immunity.

  • 7 High-Fiber Foods to Add to Your Diet To Keep You Full and Healthy

    Bulk up your menu with these high fiber foods to add to your diet that are both satisfying and disease-preventing.

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras