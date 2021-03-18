U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.00
    +13.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,158.00
    +141.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,255.50
    +54.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,340.80
    +6.40 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.33
    -0.27 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.80
    +23.70 (+1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.65
    +0.59 (+2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1973
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    19.23
    -0.56 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3955
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0640
    +0.2090 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,072.09
    +2,598.71 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,175.73
    +63.59 (+5.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,435.21
    +520.88 (+1.74%)
     

Panasonic is adding 6K video shooting to the S1

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·3 min read

Panasonic is about to make several of its current cameras better via firmware updates, particularly the S1, S1H and BGH1. The biggest winner is the full-frame, $2,500 Lumix S1, which is about to gain 6K 24p 10-bit internal recording, or 5.9K 10-bit at up to 30 fps. You'll also be able to record Cinema 4K internally at up to 60 fps (4:2:0 10-bit, 200 Mbps) and 4K Ultra HD 10-bit (4:2:0) at up to 60 fps. Finally, the S1 will support anamorphic 4K (3,328 x 2,496) recorded internally, and up to 5.9K 16:9 (5,888 x 3,312) 12-bit video externally to an Atomos Ninja V recorder. 

Currently, the S1 can only record 4K internally at up to 30 fps and externally at 60 fps, so these are some big updates. There are some heating limitations to the new recording modes, however, due to the fact that the S1 (unlike the S1H) doesn't have an internal fan. You'll only be able to record 6K, 5.9K and 5.4K video for 15 minutes at a time before recording stops, though you won't have to wait as long as you do for other cameras (i.e., the Canon R5) before starting again. Internal Cinema 4K, Ultra HD and 4K anamorphic are have maximum continuous recording times of 30 minutes, but there are no limitations to external 5.9K RAW recording. 

On top of the resolution changes, Panasonic added a Dual Native ISO setting to the S1, which should make it better for low-light shooting. Suffice to say, all these updates make the S1 a much more useful camera, particularly for videographers. If you don't have it already, you'll need to buy the S1's upgrade software key DMW-SFU2 ($200) to get the resolution updates, though vendors often throw it in for free with the camera. 

Panasonic S1H Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12G HDR
Panasonic S1H Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12G HDR

Panasonic is also updating the $3,700 S1H with up to 5.9K 12-bit RAW recording to Blackmagic's Video Assist 12G HDR recorder in the Blackmagic RAW (BRAW) format, giving shooters another option on top of Apple RAW for the Atomos Ninja V. Note that you'll need to have Blackmagic's Davinci Resolve editing software to use the footage, or else the BRAW plugin for Premiere Pro or Avid. 

Last up, Panasonic has introduced new firmware for its box-style, Micro Four Thirds BGH1 camera ($2,000). That product has been a sales success for Panasonic, particularly for multicamera setups, drone use and livestreaming. For the latter function, Panasonic has introduced IP streaming over wired LAN using the RTP/RTSP protocol, allowing gamers, businesses and others to do high-quality, distant streaming to social platforms. It can do that at 4K 60p usig either the H.264 or more efficient H.265 codes, both at up to 50 Mbps. 

The BGH1 will also gain Apple ProRes RAW recording to Atomos Ninja V recorders (on top of internal SD recording) at up to 12-bit Cinema 4K 60 fps. That should make it more useful for filmmakers doing multi-camera or other shoots. 

These updates will roll out at different times, with the S1H firmware version 2.0 arriving on March 31st, the S1 firmware version 2.0 coming on April 6th and the BHG1 update (version 2.0) on March 24th. Panasonic also introduced minor updates for the S1R and S5 (arriving April 6th), allowing users to add vertical camera orientation information (or not) and engage power saving with an AC adapter plugged in. 

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft tests the Xbox's Auto HDR feature on PCs

    Microsoft is bringing over the Auto HDR feature from its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles to PC.

  • Samsung says it may skip the Galaxy Note this year

    During Samsung's annual shareholder's meeting, co-CEO Koh Dong-jin said that the company is grappling with a shortage of chips and that it "might be difficult" to release a Note model in the second half of 2021 as it had planned.

  • Europe's rush for a COVID-19 'digital pass' stirs concerns

    More details have emerged today about the European Commission's legislative proposal for a pan-EU 'digital green pass' to show verified COVID-19 status. “The proposal does not yet meet the requirements of data protection and protection against discrimination,” said German Pirate MEP Patrick Breyer in a statement today. The European Union's intention for COVID-19 vaccine passports -- or rather what it's branded a "digital green pass" or a "digital COVID-19 certificate" -- will show whether the holder has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had a recent negative test or if they have recovered from the disease and have antibodies, Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said today during a press briefing to give more details of its legislative proposal for the "common instrument".

  • EA Play hits Xbox Game Pass on PC tomorrow

    'Star Wars: Squadrons' arrives on EA Play on the same day.

  • 'Disco Elysium' arrives on PS4, PS5 and Stadia on March 30th

    Sony offered a look at several other indie games during a day-long showcase.

  • Intel's new PC ads bring back the 'I'm a Mac' guy out of desperation

    Justin Long is back in a series of absolutely desperate Intel ads.

  • Sony is giving away 'Horizon Zero Dawn' and nine other great games

    The Play at Home program is ramping up in the coming weeks.

  • 'Dungeons & Dragons' game 'Dark Alliance' arrives on June 22nd

    It marks the first time Wizards of the Coast is publishing a 'D&D' video game.

  • 'The Outer Worlds' update lifts frame rate caps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

    'The Outer Worlds' has not only received its final story expansion, but an update that lifts the frame rate cap for PS5 and Xbox Series X players.

  • AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT review: A curious return to mid-range GPUs

    AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT is a solid new mid-range GPU, but it's still not great forray tracing.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Ahead Of Fed Interest Rate Decision

    GBP/USD failed to settle above the resistance at 1.3910 and declined below 1.3900.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Will Try Not to Rattle the Market While Maintaining Policy

    The Fed could signal an intention to maintain low interest rates, cushioning gold’s losses and providing some support.

  • S&P 500 ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the result of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The U.S. stock market lacked direction for much of the day after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs in the prior session as optimism about a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package and ongoing vaccination drives bolstered views that the economy was on a path to recovery. At the same time, fears about an overheating economy and a recent increase in interest rates have increased scrutiny on the Fed's two-day meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts and repeat their pledge to remain accommodative for the foreseeable future.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • IRS tax deadline changes with income taxes and payments due May 17 to give taxpayers more time amid COVID

    When are 2020 taxes due? The IRS changed the federal tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17. State tax deadlines vary.

  • When are federal taxes due in 2021? IRS under pressure to extend income tax return deadline

    The IRS is under pressure to extend the federal income tax deadline after last-minute changes, such as the rules on unemployment benefits.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Needs to Overcome $1744.30 to Fuel Acceleration into $1787.30

    The price action on Wednesday suggests the direction of the gold market will be determined by trader reaction to $1744.30.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular