Panaswap Protocol Redefines The Automated Market Maker Space

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Panaswap team is pleased to announce its project, a cross chain automated market maker protocol built on the Cardano ecosystem. Panaswap uses the almost speed of light transaction settlements and the low fees of the cardano blockchain to solve the major issues affecting most decentralized finance projects.

Panaswap has a native token with the symbol "$PANA." This token is used to power the entire Panaswap ecosystem. You can use $PANA to pay for transaction or trading fees. You can also use the token to be part of the governance structure of the project.

Panaswap Usage

Panaswap Protocol is a 2-step process.

Launch the Panaswap protocol and Connect your digital wallet.

Swap tokens, participate in a liquidity pool, or stake your tokens to generate revenue

Features Of The Panaswap Protocol

Swap

Panaswap allows users to swap between Cardano-based tokens and stablecoins with the touch of a button.

Farm

Panaswap has a crypto farm where users can easily farm $PANA to generate revenue.

Pool

With Panaswap, you can commit your digital assets to a liquidity pool to generate revenue. Startups and existing businesses can lend resources from the pool and pay interest, which will be later distributed to all liquidity providers.

Stake

Users can stake $PANA on Panaswap, to be able to generate revenues.

Tokenomics

Total supply: 300,000,000

Founding Team : 15%

Seed Round : 20%

ISPO : 15%

Marketing & Partnership : 8%

Staking & Rewards Program: 18%

Public Pre-Sale: 8%

Liquidity Allocation : 10%

Locked Ecosystem tokens : 6%

About Panaswap

Panaswap is a decentralized crypto exchange and automated market maker built on the Cardano blockchain. Panaswap was created with those looking for low fees and transparency in mind. Panaswap is also a yield optimizer and aims to provide increased capital efficiency to liquidity providers.

This project aims to improve the convenience and accuracy of the Cardano native asset; thus, Panaswap is flexible and has a swap structure. It offers a suite of decentralized finance services that will enable you to adopt the Cardano ecosystem.

Telegram: https://t.me/panaswap

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PanaSwap

