U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.75
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,339.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,639.75
    +30.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.30
    +3.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.86
    +0.27 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.07
    -0.41 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9600
    -0.0630 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,808.34
    +2,178.28 (+4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.28
    +80.12 (+6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.78
    -2.06 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Panaxia continues growth: sums up 1st half of 2021 with 37.3 million revenues, 38.4% growth in comparison to 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the cumulative first six months of 2021, the company executed retail sales in Germany and Cyprus; Revenues of the 2nd quarter of the year reached 17.6 million, an increase of 19.2% in comparison to 2020

LOD, Israel, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israeli subsidiary of Panaxia Global, Panaxia Labs Israel Ltd. ("Panaxia Israel"), (TASE: PNAX), a global pharma company that develops, manufactures and markets progressive medical cannabis products in pharmaceutical quality, published today its financial reports for the second quarter and first half of 2021.

Panaxia Israel &#x002013; Revenues (Millions): Median Revenues 2019-2021 (PRNewsfoto/Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries)
Panaxia Israel – Revenues (Millions): Median Revenues 2019-2021 (PRNewsfoto/Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries)

As part of their strategy to exit low-profit activities in Israel and focus on manufacturing and exporting premium products to Europe, Panaxia sold its distribution and logistics operations in Israel and recorded a capital gain of 14.8 million and an operational profit of 3.7 million.

Dr. Dadi Segal, CEO of Panaxia Israel: "We have concluded the second quarter and the first half of the year with an impressive revenue growth compares to last year. It includes sales of the company's products in Germany and Cyprus. It is a transition period, the last line of a long-term strategic process for the expansion of European markets and the exit from secondary activities in Israel, which are not at the core of the company's business. This process is expected to materialize significantly in the upcoming quarters. As part of the process, we have decided to exit activities in Israel, that are characterized by high competition and low profitability, and during that time, we have sold the distribution and logistics activities.

"The extensive resources we have invested in recent years have begun to bear fruits. We are expecting to start exporting medical cannabis extracts for inhalation, the only kind approved for marketing in Germany and throughout Europe. This is good tidings for patients, who avoid smoking medical cannabis for various reasons. It is also a powerful growth and profitability engine, with a potential to reach a significant market share In Europe, similar to mature markets in North America. Meanwhile, we continue regulatory registration of our products in Greece, Denmark and Poland, and look forward to beginning sales of products designed for the Oncology field in partnership with the German pharma company, Axio-Novo, this year. We intend to enter any market that has a medical cannabis regulation in Europe, based on our relative advantages".

The company's revenues in the 2nd quarter of 2021 amounted to 17.6 million, an increase of 19.2% compared to revenues of 14.8 million in the parallel quarter last year. Panaxia's revenues in the first half of 2021 amounted to 37.3 million, an increase of 38.4% compares to revenues of 26.9 million in the same period last year. The increase in revenues is due to both an increase in sales of finished products to patients and pharmacies and an increase in revenues from manufacturing services. In addition, during the first half of 2021, the company made sales to Germany and Cyprus.

Operating profit in the 2nd quarter of 2021 amounted to 3.7 million, in comparison with an operating loss of 8.6 million in the corresponding quarter last year, and an operating loss of 8 million in the previous quarter. The operating loss in the first half of 2021 reached 4.3 million, compared with an operating loss of 17.9 million in the corresponding period last year.

Based on self-manufacture and export, as well as selling the company's distribution and logistics activities in Israel, it is expected to contribute to improvement in Panaxia's operating profitability and expenditures structure, along with expected growth and improvement in profitability in the next quarters, as a result of the company's core activities.

The net profit in the 2nd quarter of 2021 reached 3.6 million, compares with a net loss of 8.7 million in the corresponding quarter last year, and 8.3 million in the previous quarter.

About Panaxia Labs Israel

Panaxia Labs Israel, Ltd., which is traded on the Tel Aviv stock exchange (TASE: PNAX), is a global pharma company, which develops, manufactures and markets advanced medical cannabis-based products of pharmaceutical quality and the largest manufacturer of medical cannabis products in Israel. Panaxia is a pioneer in the medical cannabis market in Israel and the only company in Israel with an EU-GMP European production standard from the EU Health Authority, which is required for the commercial manufacturing and export of medical cannabis and its products to Europe. Panaxia specializes in the development, production and marketing of complex and advanced cannabis plant products, based on clinical information and a broad database of tens of thousands of patients.

Panaxia Israel is a subsidiary of the Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries, which was established in 2010 by Dr. Dadi Segal (PhD), Dr. Eran Goldberg (PhD) and Adv. Assi Rotbart (LL. B), as the cannabis division of Segal Pharma Group, which has been operating for over four decades, manufacturing more than 600 different pharmaceuticals distributed in over 40 countries.

Panaxia USA (a subsidiary of Panaxia Israel) manufactures in North America more than 60 medical cannabis-based products, including sublingual tablets, lozenges, oils, inhalers and more, designed to treat diseases such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Cancer, Chronic Pain, Epilepsy, Anorexia, Burn Treatment and many other diseases.

The Panaxia Group has over 150 employees.

To learn more about Panaxia, please visit: https://panaxia.co.il

For further information, please contact:

yelena@panaxia.co.il

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panaxia-continues-growth-sums-up-1st-half-of-2021-with-37-3-million-revenues-38-4-growth-in-comparison-to-2020--301368227.html

SOURCE Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher as the sector rebounds from recent weakness despite continued regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Alibaba shares were otherwise trading lower last week on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. The SEC reportedly started issuing additional

  • Okta slides after Q2 earnings release

    SAAS ID company Okta getting slammed after hours following its latest earnings release

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 9% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield. Whether you are an avid investor looking to diversify your portfolio with a range of stocks, […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • China Orders Meituan, Didi to Rectify Misconduct by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators ordered car-hailing services run by Didi Global Inc., Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to rectify instances of misconduct by December, amping up scrutiny over an industry that employs millions.Officials from the transportation ministry and other departments summoned executives from 11 companies -- including Didi, Meituan and Alibaba’s ride-sharing and navigation unit Amap -- and criticized them for disrupting fair competition and hurting the interests of d

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • September Is The Worst Month Unless You Own These 12 Stocks

    Any way you look at it, September is the S&P 500's worst month of the year. But you can still find ways to make money in the upcoming month.