U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,015.80
    +24.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,194.93
    +149.84 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,573.90
    +66.83 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.41
    +13.73 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.53
    +1.58 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.40
    -9.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9140
    -0.0090 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6720
    -0.1900 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,956.13
    +206.93 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.01
    -10.12 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,928.29
    -2.34 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the pancreatic cancer drugs market are Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffman LA Rouch, Clovis Oncology, Pfizer, Novartis AG, Amgen, Celegene Corporation, AB Science, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbvie Inc.

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245042/?utm_source=GNW


The global pancreatic cancer drugs market will grow from $3.72 billion in 2022 to $3.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The pancreatic cancer drugs market is expected to grow to $4.60 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The pancreatic cancer drugs market consists of sales of Gemcitabine (Gemzar), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), and Irinotecan (Camptosar).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The pancreatic cancer drugs refers to the medications or drugs that are used to treat pancreatic cancer which is caused by the unrestrained growth of cells in the pancreas, thus disrupting the production of digestive juices and hormones responsible to regulate the blood sugar level in the body.This abnormal growth of cells leads to tissue lumps referred to as tumors.

The presence of tumors hinders normal pancreas functioning.

North America is the largest region in the pancreatic cancer drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the pancreatic cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of pancreatic cancer drugs are endocrine pancreatic cancer and exocrine pancreatic cancer.A pancreatic cell that generates enzymes that are released into the small intestine is known as an exocrine pancreatic cell.

These enzymes aid in the digestion of food as it moves through the digestive tract. The different types of drugs include Afinitor, erlotinib, hydrochloride everolimus, 5-fu, fluorouracil, gemcitabine, and Abraxane and are used in various sectors such as hospitals, clinics, and others.

The increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is expected to drive the growth of the pancreatic cancer drug market.With the rise in several pancreatic cancer cases, the demand for drugs is expected to increase as well, which will drive the growth of the market.

The number of cancer cases has increased mainly due to the aging population and an increase in several people suffering from obesity. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, around 60,430 people (28,480 women and 31,950 men) are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and approximately 48,220 people (22,950 women and 25,270 men) died from this cancer.

One of the major restraints of the pancreatic cancer drugs market is the inadequacy of results given by the drugs at the time of treatment.The inadequacy in the result is due to the aggressive nature of pancreatic cancer as the cancer cells break away from the main tumor and enter the bloodstream, spreading the cancer cells throughout the body in a short period, therefore, this cancer is usually discovered late.

The late discovery of pancreatic cancer affects the efficacy of the drugs because the drugs can work effectively only if cancer is detected timely in an early stage itself (In stage 1 or stage 2 where cancer cells are limited to where the tumor is present).Therefore, the mortality rate for pancreatic cancer is very high.

For instance, in Japan out of the total number of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, only 5-10% survived.

The concept of combination therapy over monotherapy is one of the latest ongoing trends in the pancreatic cancer drugs market.Major players in the market understand that the combination of two or more drugs is a suitable way to increase the efficacy of the drugs and thus increase the rate of survival of patients being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Some of the companies investing in the combination therapy are Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced the initiation of the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (AVENGER 500) of CPI-613 (delimitate) in combination with Modified FOLFIRINOX as first-line treatment for patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer and Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the presentation of new clinical data on APX005M in combination therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

As per the regulations laid down by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), any pancreatic drug which seeks approval by the FDA has to clear three phases of the clinical trial process.The drug should be proved to be safe and promising at each phase before moving on to the next one, to become eligible for approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The European Medicine Association has laid down guidelines for clinical development of pancreatic drugs including the setting of standards for patient’s diet concerning the drug and establishing criteria for primary efficacy of the drug during the development stage in the clinical trial process, thereby ensuring that effectiveness of the drugs on cancer cells is established while the drug is still in the development stage in the clinic.

In April 2021, Servier, a France-based pharmaceutical company acquired Agios Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Servier strengthens its portfolio in oncology.

Agios Pharmaceuticals is a US-based drug development and pharmaceutical company including pancreatic cancer drugs .

The countries covered in the pancreatic cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The pancreatic cancer drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pancreatic cancer drugs market statistics, including pancreatic cancer drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pancreatic cancer drugs market share, detailed pancreatic cancer drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pancreatic cancer drugs industry. This pancreatic cancer drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245042/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Wins An FDA Boon, But Shares Drop On Mixed Earnings

    Moderna stock reversed lower Thursday after the FDA granted its Merck-partnered cancer vaccine a breakthrough designation.

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Crispr Therapeutics: FDA Filing on Sickle Cell Gene Therapy Is Almost Done

    The company said it expects to complete a filing for FDA approval for the treatment by March, highlighting its lead in a competitive field.

  • Sliding vaccine sales, new costs, shrink Moderna 4Q profit

    Moderna’s fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment. Moderna said Thursday that its cost of sales jumped nearly a billion dollars to $1.9 billion in the final quarter of 2022. Moderna's pipeline of drugs under development includes a potential skin cancer vaccine it is working on with Merck.

  • Ozempic Runs Low for Diabetes Patients as Weight-Loss Use Surges

    Drugs like Ozempic have become so popular among people seeking to lose weight that they are now in short supply for patients with diabetes who depend on the medicines. Diabetes patients said they are spending hours trying to find nearby pharmacies that have their prescriptions in stock. If they don’t, some patients have had to reduce dosing of Ozempic and similar drugs to stretch out their supplies, or switch to alternative drugs.

  • The Petri Dish: Blindness drug approved; Moderna strikes gene-editing deal

    Apellis' new drug is the only FDA-approved treatment for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • Cancer drugmaker down to 3 employees after trial failure

    A cancer firm has gone from a paltry nine employees to an even scanter three after a chemoprotective drug failed in clinical trials.

  • BioCryst sees drug sales double but faces R&D setbacks

    BioCryst says it's on a path toward a $1 billion drug even as it struggles to advance a pipeline of new products.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Moderna Stock Drops on Disappointing Earnings, Falling Covid-19 Vaccine Sales

    Shares of the biotech company fell early Thursday, wiping out gains from positive news around its cancer vaccine candidate, as fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Oil attempts to snap 6-day losing streak as inventory data looms

    Oil futures move higher early Thursday, trimming weekly losses as traders await data expected to show another rise in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Rio Battles High-Bidding Carmakers in Hunt for Lithium Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, one of the world’s most profitable companies, faces a tough battle to grow its lithium business, with some of the biggest carmakers prepared to pay a price it won’t match.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors o

  • Nvidia stock pops as earnings results show its growing lead in AI chip race

    As the artificial intelligence boom takes off, Nvidia Corp is expected to emerge as the biggest - though not the only - winner among chipmakers after years of focusing on the technology has made it a go-to supplier for tech firms. AI has emerged as a bright spot for investments in the tech industry, whose slowing growth has led to widespread layoffs and a cutback on experimental bets. The surge in interest helped Nvidia report better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday and forecast sales above beat Wall Street expectations, in stark contrast to a projected loss and dividend cut from rival Intel Corp.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • Eat turnips instead of tomatoes during shortages, Therese Coffey suggests - live updates

    Shoppers should consider eating turnips as a shortage of fruit and vegetables leaves supermarket shelves bare, a minister has suggested.

  • Rio Tinto Slashes Dividend as Weak China Demand Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group reported lower-than-expected profits and slashed its dividend on weak demand for iron ore, aluminum and copper from a lockdown-hit China. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Wee