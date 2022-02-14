U.S. markets closed

Pancreatin Market to Advance at CAGR of 5.7% During 2021 to 2031; Growing Consumption of Food & Feed Enzymes Generating Revenues Gains, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Companies keen on unveiling affordable products in pancreatin market to meet requirements of enzymes for pharmaceutical and therapeutic applications; nutritional enzymes for sports medicine providing value-grab opportunities

- Europe offering massive lucrative avenues, underpinned by awareness about utilization of enzymes in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Substantial demand for digestive enzyme supplements in the food and feed industries has created abundant lucrative avenues in the pancreatin market. Recent focus on unveiling low-cost pancreatin and novel formulations for digestive enzymes and nutraceuticals are reinforcing the revenue growth. The global valuation is projected to reach US$ 175.7 Mn by 2031.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Advancements in enzyme technologies especially pertaining to microbial sources have broadened the horizon, notes an in-depth study on the pancreatin market. One of the emerging applications is in the leather industry. Increasing preference of pancreatin over alkaline proteases in leather processing will drive revenue gains during the forecast period (2021–2031). This can be primarily attributed to the fact that pancreatin contains a mix of multiple enzymes, thus making it suitable for a range of leather types.

Several pharmaceutical companies have reaped enormous revenue gains from the application of pancreatin in enzyme formulations. The authors of the study on the pancreatin market have estimated that the valuation of the segment will reach US$ 155.7 Mn by 2031. Furthermore, growing use in animal feed applications are generating value-grab opportunities for market players.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=67292

Key Findings of Pancreatin Market Study

  • Need for Reducing Prevalence of Pancreatic Diseases Generates Abundant Opportunities: The high incidence and mortality of pancreatic diseases globally has spurred consumption of pancreatin products. Rise in burden on chronic pancreatitis has spurred the sales especially in North America and Europe, notes the study on the pancreatin market. Moreover, the burden of acute pancreatin has grown, thereby propelling the demand for low-cost pancreatin products.

  • Widespread Demand for Food & Feed Enzymes Propelling Revenue Growth: Enzyme manufacturers are reaping steady revenue gains from the massive demand for pancreatin-based products in the food and feed industries. Particularly, the use of exogenous feed enzymes is becoming popular in the livestock industry, thereby expanding the sales revenues in the pancreatin market.

  • Supplements for Sports Medicine Underpins Vast Market Potential: The demand for nutritional enzyme supplements has risen for their effect on improving exercise and athletic performance notably on muscle recovery. Thus, over the years, pancreatin-based nutritional supplements are gathering steam in the pancreatin market among fitness enthusiasts and athletes. They are also gaining demand for digestive enzymes for high-protein food products.

Get Covid 19 Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=67292

Pancreatin Market: Key Drivers

  • Worldwide, digestive health supplements have generated interest among consumers, especially as an over-the-counter nutraceutical. The continued popularity of evidence-based supplements is driving the pancreatin market.

  • Continuous advancements in probiotic, prebiotic, and enzyme technologies are expanding the scope of novel formulations in the end-use industries, find the analysts scrutinizing the sales avenues in the pancreatin market

Pancreatin Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • North America and Europe have emerged as remarkable lucrative regions in the global pancreatin market. The regions accounted for a joint market share of 57% in 2021.

  • In Europe, Germany contributed a share of 15.8% of the Europe pancreatin market in 2021. The growth in these regional markets is propelled by abundant uptake of enzymes in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=67292

Pancreatin Market: Key Players

Several manufacturers in the pancreatin market are leaning on reducing the cost of processing in order to lower the cost of final product. Furthermore, key players are keen on diversifying their product portfolio and constantly conducting R&D for novel formulations in a bid to consolidate their shares.

Prominent players in the pancreatin market are Hepalink Group, SG Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Creative Enzymes, Hetero Healthcare Limited, Shreeji Pharma International, Wellona Pharma, Fengchen Group Co., Ltd., Biozyme, and Nordmark.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=67292

Global Pancreatin Market: Segmentation

Pancreatin Market by Form

  • Powder

  • Pellets

Pancreatin Market by Source

  • Porcine

  • Bovine

Pancreatin Market by Application

  • Pharma

  • Nutraceutical

Pancreatin Market by Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Market:

Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digestive-enzyme-supplements-market.html

Mushroom based Jerky Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mushroom-based-jerky-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/pancreatin-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pancreatin-market-to-advance-at-cagr-of-5-7-during-2021-to-2031-growing-consumption-of-food--feed-enzymes-generating-revenues-gains-notes-tmr-study-301480715.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

