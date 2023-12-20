Panda Express opens in Oshkosh. Here’s its menu, hours and where to find it.

OSHKOSH — Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the country, has opened its doors in Oshkosh at 570 S. Koeller St.

Hours at the Oshkosh restaurant will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with drive-thru open until 9:30 p.m.

The menu features Panda Express dishes like The Original Orange Chicken, award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, Broccoli Beef entrée, fried rice and noodle dishes, egg rolls and more.

The chain also recently introduced its first dessert item, an Apple Pie Roll in recognition of its 40th anniversary — an American Chinese take on the classic apple pie.

Panda Express Introduces First-Ever Dessert Menu Item, Apple Pie Roll

Guests can also try Panda’s newest entrée, Chili Crisp Shrimp, which is made with lightly breaded shrimp mixed with peppers and onions wok-tossed in a chili garlic sauce. The dish is available for a limited time.

The Oshkosh restaurant opened with a ribbon-cutting Dec. 19. Panda Express has been family owned and operated since 1983 by co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, who opened the first Panda Express at the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California.

Wendy's closes: Wendy’s closes in Oshkosh

The restaurant chain is known for creating a variety of industry-first recipes, like The Original Orange Chicken. The restaurant brand has more than 2,500 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to 11 international countries.

Panda Express said in a news release it offers one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits, with a majority of Panda general managers earning $100,000 annually.

Since 2021, the release said Panda has hired nearly 40,000 new associates and continues to hire more. Wages start at $17 per hour for all front-of-house hires as well as $18 per hour for all new back-of-house hires, according to the release. Those interested in a career with Panda Express can visit Pandacareers.com.

Red Kettle campaign: Oshkosh Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringing concludes with 3 days of match challenges

Story continues

Associates at each Panda Express location ring a bell each time a guest donates to the Panda Cares in-store donation box. Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, donates 100% of funds collected to local nonprofit organizations that support the health and education needs of underserved youth. Any organization registered as a nonprofit/501(c)(3)/tax-exempt organization can sign up for the Neighborhood Fundraisers, and Panda donates 20% of pre-tax event sales from in-person and online orders submitted through the Panda Express website or mobile app at the selected Panda location. Organizations can learn more about fundraising opportunities at https://community.pandaexpress.com/fundraisers.

For more about Panda Express or to place an order, go to Pandaexpress.com.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Panda Express opens in Oshkosh. Here's its menu, hours and location.