Panda Express unveils new 'Chili Crisp Shrimp' entrée available until end of 2023

Panda Express's Chili Crisp Shrimp will be available from Sept. 6 until December 31.

Panda Express launched their "Chili Crisp Shrimp" Wednesday, which will be available on menus throughout the country for the rest of the year.

The limited-time entrée combines "lightly breaded succulent shrimp" with aromatic peppers and onions with savory chili garlic sauce. Panda Express chefs crafted the seafood dish drawing inspiration from Sichuan cuisine flavors, according to the California-based Chinese fast-food chain.

The company said the dish is being distributed after passing in-depth testing and receiving guest feedback.

“We knew we wanted to offer a bold new menu item with shrimp that marries the traditional flavors of Sichuan cuisine with the fresh, premium ingredients Panda guests know and love,” said Jimmy Wang, executive director of culinary innovation at Panda Express in a statement. “We’re thrilled to bring this savory, crunchy dish to guests nationwide for a limited time and continue offering innovative ways to enjoy shrimp.”

There are 210 calories and 13 grams of protein in a 4 oz. serving size of Chili Crisp Shrimp.

The chain recommends pairing the dish with a side of chow mein, fried rice or super greens for "a balanced and filling meal."

"Chili Crisp Shrimp is made with high-quality ingredients and draws inspiration from the bold flavors of Sichuan cuisine, offering guests a new way to enjoy American Chinese cuisine," the company said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Panda Express reveals 'Chili Crisp Shrimp' available for limited time