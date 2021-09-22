U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.25
    +26.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,995.00
    +197.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,088.50
    +64.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.00
    +15.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.41
    +0.92 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.60
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    22.58
    -3.13 (-12.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5860
    +0.3660 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,235.53
    -1,035.02 (-2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.60
    -11.24 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.00
    +99.02 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

PandaDoc, the e-document startup, now valued at $1B as it closes a big Series C

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Business tools have gone completely virtual in the last 20 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and today a startup whose e-document platform has played a big role in supporting that shift is announcing a big round of funding on the heels of huge growth. PandaDoc, which lets users create, share and sign official documents online, has closed a Series C that the company confirms values it at $1 billion.

To be clear, PandaDoc is not making the full amount of funding in this round public. The company is based out of San Francisco, but it has extensive operations in Belarus, where it has been in hot political water -- several employees were arrested by authorities over a year ago there after publicly protesting the current regime. The lack of disclosure on the size of this round is intentional and related to this. From what we understand, that situation is still ongoing.

OMERS Growth Equity and G Squared are co-leading this Series C, and Altos Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners, One Peak Partners, and Microsoft's venture arm M12 are also participating.

Prior to this, PandaDoc had raised around $36 million and its valuation was around $255 million, according to data from PitchBook. The big hike in valuation with this round can also be seen as a marker of the size of the Series C.

Today PandaDoc -- which competes with the likes of DocuSign, Eversign, DocSend, GetAccept and others -- already provides a range of services to users across many different verticals. Content ranges from building and collecting e-signatures and payments around contracts, proposals and forms through to invoices; and PandaDoc's users are also pretty varied, including construction, education, medical, and professional services businesses -- some 30,000 customers in all. The plan will be to double down on growing more of that current business as well as bring more functionality and use cases into the fold.

"We plan on getting broader and deeper in the areas where we already play," Mikita Mikado, PandaDoc's CEO and co-founder, said in an interview with TechCrunch. Its contract management product is one of the most popular already in the market, and PandaDoc claims that its e-signature solution is one of the top three in terms of ubiquity. "We are going to continue competing in these areas, but at the same time we plan to go global this year and invest in localization and international growth."

That comes on the heels of an already-strong business. PandaDoc's customers are currently distributed across some 130 countries, and in the last year its user base has grown by 80%, with revenues jumping 63%. (The company's business model is based around a freemium model, where basic e-signing is free -- notably, a tweak it made at the start of the pandemic, and perhaps one reason it's one of the top-three e-signing solutions today -- and additional features and usage are priced in $19/month, $49/month, and enterprise-scale "let's talk" tiers.)

The "let's talk" tier is important in the context of this investment. Small and medium businesses are the company's bread and butter but investors see an opportunity in selling up market, too, by way of vastly expanding the features that it provides to customers.

“As a leader in the SMB segment, we believe the company is uniquely positioned to challenge current incumbents with a dynamic full-stack product that goes far beyond e-signing," said Larry Aschebrook, managing partner at G Squared, said in a statement. "The management team is one of the best we’ve seen, and we look forward to supporting their creative and efficient approach to this fast-growing space.”

Mikado puts it a different way: "The more workflows that we can automate and achieve and do over time, the better."

PandaDoc's widening window of opportunity is a sign of the times.

Covid-19 has precipitated a huge amount of so-called "digital transformation": organizations that in the past used to carry out a lot more work in physical environments, were essentially, overnight, asked to shift all of that into digital, virtualized formats.

While that has definitely seen companies make bigger infrastructure and operational shifts, it's also played out on a more immediate services level. Specifically, daily materials like documents that people have long relied on in physical formats still were getting created, shared and made official, but now all of that needed to be done in a digital format: that ushered in a big wave of business to companies like PandaDoc.

The company got its start, Mikado said, with B2B sales, "but we have started getting requests from organizations that have other use cases that aren’t in the same bucket, such as schools, government institutions and healthcare organizations trying to streamline their employee onboarding, for example."

It's partly because of this trend that investors have been swarming around enterprise tech. The other main reason in this case is that PandaDoc has proven to be one of the solutions that's seen a lot of traction.

“We are proud to have led this new investment in PandaDoc – a highly-innovative company that is shaping the future of documents, through its robust, all-in-one document automation platform," said Mark Shulgan, managing partner and head of OMERS Growth Equity. "PandaDoc is a leader in the document automation market, and its solutions allow businesses to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate their growth. We are thrilled to support Mikita Mikado’s ambitious vision, and look forward to supporting him and his team in this further evolution."

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • Don’t fret over a market downturn: Here’s what the final months of 2021 could look like for your retirement investments

    The stock market is poised to keep climbing in the final months of 2021 and beyond as the economy recovers. But it could be a bumpy ride for 401(k)s.

  • Down 25% From Its High, Is Palantir Stock a Smart Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has quite the backstory. Often referred to as Silicon Valley's most secretive start-up, the company started by building software for the U.S. intelligence community. In fact, the Pentagon and CIA deployed Palantir's Gotham platform in Iraq and Afghanistan, where it allegedly played a role in helping the government locate Osama bin Laden.

  • September Sell-Off: Is DraftKings a Buy While It's Down?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock is going through a patch of misfortune in September. DraftKings stock is down 10% in September. DraftKings is an online gaming company that allows customers to wager on sporting events and classic casino games like blackjack.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • China Sell-Off: Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

    It was a China sell-off, as concerns about a looming financial crisis in China sent panic waves across the investing community and triggered a massive sell-off in Chinese stocks in particular. One of China's leading property developers China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) is on the verge of defaulting on debt worth $300 billion. It is reminiscent of the Lehman Brothers financial crisis of 2008, and investors fear Evergrande's potential collapse could have a domino effect and slow down China's growth.

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Adobe’s Strong Earnings Couldn’t Boost the Stock. Here’s Why.

    Adobe reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that beat Wall Street expectations, but the shares still slipped.

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • Should I Avoid The Walt Disney Company (DIS)?

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally On Evergrande News Ahead Of Fed Decision; FedEx Dives On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Wednesday on Evergrande news ahead of the Fed policy decision. FedEx dived on earnings.

  • These 3 Top Stocks Have Been Halved, and It Makes No Sense

    The widely followed S&P 500, which is used as a barometer of the stock market's health, has doubled in value since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020. First up is fast-paced programmatic ad-tech company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), which has nearly lost two-thirds of its value since hitting its 52-week high. PubMatic operates a cloud-based, sell-side, programmatic ad platform.

  • DraftKings Wants to Buy Entain in $22 Billion Deal. It Faces an MGM Problem.

    U.K. sports betting and gambling giant Entain confirmed it has received a takeover approach from DraftKings, valuing the company at $22 billion.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.