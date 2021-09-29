U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,374.72
    +22.09 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,455.96
    +155.97 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,613.66
    +66.98 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.80
    +8.02 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.78
    -0.51 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.10
    -8.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -1.01 (-4.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    -0.0071 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5060
    -0.0280 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3429
    -0.0112 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8650
    +0.3850 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,086.78
    +551.66 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.01
    -1.63 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.56
    +72.46 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Pandemic-Era DIY Boom Boosts Demand for Plastic Gutter & Downspout Products

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The booming DIY activity of the pandemic era continues to benefit the $157 million US market for plastic gutter and downspout products, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis. Among product types, gutter guards – which accounted for nearly three-quarters of the total market value in 2020 – are the biggest beneficiary of the surge in DIY home renovations:

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

  • Gutter guards are increasingly utilized by homeowners to prevent gutters from being clogged by fallen leaves, pine needles, and other debris.

  • Plastic gutter guards are especially popular for DIY home improvement projects due to their relatively low cost, ease of installation, and wide availability at retail locations, whereas metal gutter guards are often installed by professionals.

The markets for plastic gutters and especially downspouts remain small due to strong preferences for metal in these applications for their stronger aesthetic appeal and greater durability.

US Demand for Plastic Gutter & Downspout Products to Total 99.1 Million Linear Feet in 2025

The Freedonia Group forecasts US demand for plastic gutter and downspout products to rise 3.0% per year through 2025. Gutter guards will continue to account for the majority of sales gains and further increase their market share in value terms, driven by rising penetration of plastic in more material-intensive gutter guard applications, especially hoods and covers.

Gutter guards account for a higher share of plastic than of metal rainware product demand because plastic gutter guards can be used with gutters made of any material; however, plastic is less likely to be specified for use with high-end gutter materials like copper, which is primarily chosen for its unique and higher end aesthetic.

Through 2025, advances for plastic gutter and downspout products will be supported by:

  • growth in housing completions, particularly of single-family units in 2020 and 2021, where the majority of plastic gutter and downspout products are installed

  • the replacement of older or worn products, as plastic products tend to have a shorter useful life compared to those made of metal

  • elevated DIY home renovation activity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Want to Learn More?

Plastic Gutter & Downspout Products analyzes US demand for plastic gutter and downspout products (i.e., rainware) by product, market, material, and region. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in dollars and in linear feet (excluding hardware and accessories).

Products:

  • gutters (seamless and preformed)

  • downspouts (seamless and preformed)

  • gutter guards (meshes and screens; hood and covers; foams and bristles)

  • hardware and accessories

Markets:

  • residential (new and improvement and repair)

  • commercial (new and improvement and repair)

Regions:

  • Northeast (Middle Atlantic and New England)

  • Midwest (East North Central and West North Central)

  • South (South Atlantic, East South Central, and West South Central)

  • West (Mountain and Pacific)

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandemic-era-diy-boom-boosts-demand-for-plastic-gutter--downspout-products-301387717.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Jumps as Debut Nears for $169,000, Long-Range Electric Car

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. surged after the carmaker said it has started production of its debut electric sedan, with deliveries to begin at the end of next month.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe company initially will focus on a $

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

    After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI). The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

  • 9 Best Clean Energy Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 9 best clean energy stocks to buy today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Clean Energy Stocks to Buy Today. Clean energy stocks are gaining traction among investors supported by the growing number of renewable energy […]

  • U.S. Steel leak in Indiana temporarily closes plant

    A rusty-colored liquid leaked from the U.S. Steel Portage plant and was discovered in the Burns Ditch waterway at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

  • Why Gevo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is trading higher Monday after the company announced that it received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a process that encompasses upgrading ethanol and bio-based alcohols into drop-in, bio-based diesel and jet-fuel products. The patented process establishes a new technology and route to hydrocarbons that did not previously exist. This creates an opportunity for Gevo to diversify ethanol production to help meet increasing demand for renewable

  • Coal Resurgence in Colombia Is Coming at Just the Right Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian coal production is bouncing back, just when the world needs it.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureLatin America’s top supplier expects output to jump 40% to 50% this year, after an extended strike disrupted production

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of

  • Diageo will use wind and solar to make Bulleit bourbon at first carbon-neutral facility in North America

    Global spirits giant Diageo PLC, which owns the brands Guinness, Hennessy and more, has opened its first carbon-neutral distillery in North America for a portion of its Bulleit bourbon operations.

  • Rancher says there’s ‘no surviving’ alligator-infested swampland where Brian Laundrie said he was going hiking

    ‘Unless he’s got a butt like a duck and can float, he’s not in there,’ says experienced Florida rancher

  • DroneSeed's $36M A round makes it a one-stop shop for post-wildfire reforestation

    DroneSeed started as a tech-powered alternative to the backbreaking work of large-scale tree-planting, but this important task is only one small part of forest restoration, the infrastructure for which is being pushed to the breaking point by wildfires. Armed with $36M in new funding, the company is reimagining reforestation from root to crown in a modern and vertically integrated way, grafting carbon futures and AI to century-old machinery and logistics. When I first wrote about DroneSeed, the company had just made its debut, showing off its custom-built drones and systems for accelerating reforestation efforts.

  • Agri Giant Cargill Sees Bullish Signs Despite China Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop giant Cargill Inc. says there’s still a bullish picture for most agricultural commodities, despite weaker demand from China that’s seen corn purchases collapse.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWheat supplies remain tight

  • These 3 Dividend-Paying Renewable Energy Stocks Can Help You Withstand a Market Crash

    Renewable energy projects can generate consistent cash flows for decades, and that could help investors in a market crash.

  • Getting too close to feeding bears may land three men in prison, Alaska officials say

    “As they waded into the Brooks River the three men came within 50 yards of the brown bears.”

  • China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal

    China faces mounting pressure to ramp up coal imports and ensure supplies to keep lights on, factories open and water flowing as a severe power crunch roils the northeastern industrial heartland. With electricity shortages sparked by coal shortages crippling large sections of industry https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-power-crunch-begins-weigh-economic-outlook-2021-09-27, the governor of Jilin province, one of the hardest hit in the world's no.2 economy, called for a surge in coal imports, while a power company association said supply was being expanded "at any cost". News organisations and social media carried reports and posts saying the lack of power in the northeast had shut down traffic lights, residential elevators and 3G mobile phone coverage as well as triggering factory shutdowns.

  • Ford leads $11 billion plan for electric vehicle manufacturing

    Ford is making a historic investment in electric vehicle manufacturing with an $11.4 billion plan to build a new EV assembly plant and at least three battery factories, employing nearly 11,000 people. Why it matters: The plan is an all-in bet on the biggest transformation of the auto industry since the dawn of the horseless carriage more than a century ago. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Ford says its plan is the company's largest sing

  • 3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Fossil fuels have dominated the energy market for more than a century. This energy transition will take decades. Three energy companies that appear well positioned for this interim period are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).

  • Tariffs, seizures expose U.S. solar industry's vulnerability to imports

    (Reuters) -Cheap imports have fueled the U.S. solar industry's dramatic growth for years. Tighter availability of foreign panels could hurt the booming industry and set back President Joe Biden’s effort to decarbonize the nation’s power sector, a centerpiece of his plan to combat climate change. Among the issues clouding solar’s outlook is an attempt by U.S. authorities to block shipments of panels containing components potentially derived from forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.

  • Cummins Honored for Enlightened Leadership on Global Challenges

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. has been honored for combining business sense with the imperative to address the planet’s well-being.