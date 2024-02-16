Pandemic Exodus? Not So Fast — New Yorkers Buck Trend, Find Reasons To Stay Put

Amid historic migration spurred by the pandemic, Americans have undergone a reassessment of the concept of home.

For myriad reasons — be it employment opportunities, the vibrant ambiance, unique lifestyles or tapestry of cultures and activities, people aren't just drawn to visit New York, they find reasons to stay.

Although the narrative paints a picture of a mass exodus from the Big Apple, nearly 40% of residents who relocated there 14 or more years ago have chosen to make it their long-term home, according to an All Star Home analysis of U.S. Census data.

Top 10 U.S. Cities Where Homeowners Stick The Most





Rank City, State % of residents who moved in 14+ years ago 1 New York City 39.8 2 Santa Ana, California 39.57 3 Laredo, Texas 36.6 4 Garland, Texas 36.56 5 San Francisco 36.47 6 Detroit 36.09 7 San Jose, California 35.85 8 Fremont, California 35.48 9 Toledo, Ohio 35.47 10 El Paso, Texas 365.17

Source: U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey

Some cities fail to captivate residents for the long haul. In Orlando, Florida; Irving California; and North Las Vegas, Nevada, the allure of longstanding homeownership seems to wane.

In Orlando, for example, factors like the city's landlocked geography or constant influx of tourists drawn to its theme parks contribute to a departure rate of 16.54%, making it the city where homeowners are least likely to put down long-term roots.

Weather and climate often influence homeowners' satisfaction with their cities. Seven out of 10 of the top 10 cities where homeowners tend to stay are in California and Texas, known for their abundant outdoor amenities. But climate isn't the sole determining factor — some people prefer seasonal changes over sunshine.

Take Irvine, California. Located near beaches with a climate conducive to year-round outdoor activities, Irvine seems to be an ideal locale. But it ranks second on the list of where homeowners are least likely to remain. Despite its appealing attributes, Irvine has a reputation for being somewhat lackluster, particularly in terms of its nightlife.

Among the largest cities, New York City, San Francisco and Detroit emerge as hotspots where homeowners tend to establish roots for the long haul.

The Most Populous U.S. Cities Where Homeowners Stick





Rank City, State % of residents who moved in 14+ years ago 1 New York City 39.8 2 San Francisco 36.47 3 Detroit 36.09 4 San Jose, California 35.85 5 El Paso, Texas 35.17 6 Philadelphia 34.28 7 Oakland, California 33.96 8 Los Angeles 33.72 9 Albuquerque, New Mexico 32.76 10 Long Beach, California 32.67

Source: U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey

New York is a global hub for key industries like finance and entertainment, so it's no surprise that people seeking to position themselves for opportunity and advancement remain there.

Despite its reputation for a high cost of living, people like living in San Francisco. The city has favorable weather and many year-round activities, along with diverse neighborhoods.

Despite a decline in some manufacturing sectors such as defense and automotive, Detroit maintains its allure with a lower cost of living and a resilient auto manufacturing industry.

