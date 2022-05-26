U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.75
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,180.00
    +104.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,940.75
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.30
    +9.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.32
    +0.99 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.25
    -1.20 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2606
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.7330
    -0.5080 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,187.57
    -634.42 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.17
    -31.83 (-4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.42
    +12.67 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

With the pandemic leaving many searching, group support app Circles raises new round

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Between one-to-one therapy and free online forums, people search for a range of solutions to mental health therapy online. Especially since the pandemic increased anxiety and depression rose by 25% globally (according to WHO) and also deepened an epidemic of loneliness.

Among players in the online group emotional support space there is Pace (which raised $14.9M), Grouport (raised $1.5M), and Quilt.

Circles, a platform for online group emotional support, joined the fray in 2020, and has today raised $16.5 million in a Series A round led by Zeev Ventures. Also participating was Lior Ron, Head of Uber Freight, along with existing investors NFX, Flint Capital, and Sir Ronald Cohen.

With Circles, subscribers talk about life challenges such as divorce, grief and infertility, meeting weekly via group video chat to give and receive emotional support. Circles says the process is guided by “trained and vetted” mental health professionals.

Circles claims it fills the market gap between 'therapy and Facebook groups' by combining professionals with the support of peers going through the same experiences, and is also available on an app, which likely aids user retention.

Irad Eichler, co-founder of Circles said in a statement: “With this new round of funding, we'll strengthen our matching technology to match with more accuracy, increasing each group’s predisposition for success.”

Eichler previously founded "Shekulo Tov," a nonprofit organization that assists the mentally handicapped integrate into society. He claims 70-75% of Circles' members use the platform at least once a week and 30% use it daily.

“Circles is addressing a gap in the market with the powerful yet simple principle of human connection. Propelled by leadership with proven experience in successful social impact initiatives, Circles has positioned itself to be a market leader,” commented Oren Zeev, of Zeev Ventures.

Recommended Stories

  • Stop Denying That Mass Shooters Can Be Mentally Ill

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyI have no idea if Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old gunman who murdered at least nineteen students and two teachers on Tuesday, suffered from a mental illness. But I know I reject the certainty that Ramos didn’t have such an illness, which many have already expressed. This is perhaps epitomized by Media Matters for America’s Matt Gertz calling mental health talk a “cynical dodge.” This reflexive insistence that mental illness was not at pla

  • Two years after Floyd murder, racial trauma permeates US

    Black Men Heal co-founder Zakia Williams was deeply moved as she watched a young Black man become emotional while speaking about the mental health toll the past few years have taken on him. Wednesday marked the second anniversary of Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer, which sparked a global protest movement and calls for a racial reckoning to address structural racism that has created long-standing inequities impacting generations of Black Americans. Floyd’s slaying, along with a series of killings of other Black Americans, has wrought a heavy toll on the emotional and mental health of Black communities burdened by centuries of oppressive systems and racist practices.

  • Prioritizing Mental Health

    The importance of Mental Health Awareness Month

  • America has a mental-health crisis and it also has a gun problem. But are the two related?

    On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, killing at least 19 children, two adults, and injuring others. It was the deadliest shooting at a grade school in the U.S. since a 20-year-old gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012. Uvalde is located between San Antonio and the Southern border, and has a large Mexican-American population.

  • 6 Ways to Help Employees Cope With Family Stress (Without Meddling)

    Principal® Mental Health and Well-Being Series

  • The Stock Market Is Falling Again. Here Are 4 Signs to Help Spot a Bottom.

    Every time the stock market bounces, everyone starts thinking the selloff is over, only for stocks to drop again, proving it isn’t a bottom just yet. Ned Davis Research’s Ed Clissold offers four clues to look for. “The selling has been relentless,” Clissold writes.

  • Which Defensive Dividend Stock Is Most Recession-Resilient?

    It's been a bloodbath for the broader markets this year, with high-multiple tech and the biggest 2020-21 pandemic beneficiaries taking on the most damage. With the S&P 500 recently falling into a bear market, many defensive dividend payers have also been dragged lower in recent months. With an economic recession a growing possibility, it's the most defensive of dividend stocks that appear like the safest bets at this juncture. Nobody wants to catch a falling knife these days. It's too painful, e

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • Quest Diagnostics Mobile Unit Coming to New Hampshire

    Quest Diagnostics recently purchased a new 24-foot trailer that has been outfitted to serve as a mobile Patient Service Center (PSC). This mobile PSC will bring Quest clinical specimen collection t...

  • Sequoia Capital Warns Founders After ‘Crucible Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Calling the current environment a “crucible moment,” Sequoia Capital warned that the good times are not only over, there’s no indication when they’ll return. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceIn a Zoom call

  • Foresight and Chinese Tier-One SUNWAY-AI Collaborate on Product Development Following Successful POC Project

    Prospective new products will serve SUNWAY’s agricultural customers

  • Lenovo Profit Beats Estimates Despite Lockdown-Sapped Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd.’s profit beat market estimates after the world’s biggest personal computer maker widened its lead over longtime rival HP Inc.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceNet income of the Chinese PC

  • Markets Remain Cautious on China: BlackRock's Powell

    Ben Powell, chief APAC strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, discusses the Chinese economy, the country's growth target and how he's positioning in these markets. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Rivian Sues Supplier As Ford Unloads Another 7 Million RIVN Shares; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Will Reality Have Its Revenge on Andreessen Horowitz's Giant New Crypto Fund?

    The humbled WeWork founder is attempting a rehabilitation through blockchain. The timing couldn't be worse.

  • Walmart-backed delivery drone effort will reach DFW by end of 2022

    Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and partner DroneUp are bringing the new method of getting products to customers in North Texas by the end of the year, according to a spokesperson for the companies. It will include a minimum of three "hubs" in the Dallas area, the DroneUp spokesperson said. Walmart’s “DroneUp delivery network” is getting bigger with 34 sites by the close of 2022 – and the potential to reach 4 million U.S. households, according to a post on its site this week.

  • Starbucks to Sell Juice Brand as Coffee Chain Focuses On Its Stores

    Interim CEO Howard Schultz directs investment to the company's cafes and baristas as Bolthouse agrees to acquire the Evolution Fresh line of juices.

  • Twitter shareholders OK resolutions on concealment clauses, political spending

    Twitter Inc. shareholders voted Wednesday to require that the social-media company report on its policies around concealment clauses and election spending.

  • Lyft Pauses Hiring, Budgets To Beat Slowdown Following Uber's Footsteps

    Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) looks to slow hiring, reducing some of its departments' budgets and granting new stock options to some employees to make up for its share price fall, the Wall Street Journal reports. Lyft joined rival Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) in outlining cuts as investor optimism cooled on tech stocks. Lyft looked to prioritize fewer initiatives, not filling many of the current open roles and focusing hiring on roles deemed critical like those that support its core rides busi

  • Dollar ETFs Slip As Lagarde Signals Hawkishness

    Dollar funds had been one of the few asset classes not in the red this year.