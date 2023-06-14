Pandemic pet boom triggers surge in economic output of vets

vet and a beautiful British cat - elenaleonova

Vets have become one of the best-performing parts of the British economy after a pandemic pet boom drove a surge in demand for animal care.

The gross domestic product of the veterinary sector in April soared by 42.5pc compared to its pre-Covid level in February 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was in stark contrast to the sluggish growth recorded across the British economy as a whole. Monthly national GDP was up by just 0.3pc over the same period.

Vets were by far the strongest-performing sector in the consumer-facing services industry, the output of which has slumped by 8.7pc since the pandemic began.

Ellie Henderson, economist at Investec, said the growth was “staggering”.

She added: “But it is maybe less surprising when considering the rush for pets during the pandemic.”

Pet ownership rocketed during Covid as households looked for company and the shift to remote working meant more people were able to keep animals at home.

A total of 3.2 million households acquired a pet within the first year of the pandemic alone, according to research by UK Pet Food, a pet food manufacturer trade association. Nearly two thirds (62pc) of all households owned a pet in 2022, or an estimated 17.4m homes.

The growth in vet GDP was nearly five times higher than the 8.8pc increase recorded for food and beverage – the only other consumer-facing service sector which has grown since February 2020. All other 11 categories registered a decline, with domestic help plunging by 40.5pc.

The surge in ownership has driven a boom in pet-related services, which has continued even as lockdown restrictions have lifted.

The share price of the supplier Pets at Home has climbed by 51pc since February 2020.

As workers return to offices, demand is also booming for pet care services.

Jon Kay, who runs dog day care service Camp Tails, said: “Pre-pandemic, we were [looking after] probably 220 dogs a week. We came back from the pandemic with only 100 a week. Now, we’re averaging about 380. In the last two weeks, we have just hit a record of 400 dogs a week.”

But some pet owners are now running into difficulty as they are no longer able to work from home full-time. “If it’s not happening already, probably in the next year or two there is going to be a spike in rehoming because some people will see that they have taken on too much,” Mr Kay said.

