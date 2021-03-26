U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,915.25
    +14.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,606.00
    +105.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,837.75
    +67.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.40
    +15.20 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.71
    +1.15 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.00
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1790
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.43
    -1.77 (-8.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3773
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3270
    +0.1660 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,443.37
    +292.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,070.22
    +26.31 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,674.83
    -38.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Pandemic puts a spotlight on solar energy for Sunrun Solar

·2 min read

Solar energy continues to build in popularity across Australia. While some may have assumed that the pandemic would slow down the growth of the ever-popular solar system in Melbourne, for leading installer Sunrun Solar the opposite has proven to be true.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 saw record-breaking adoption of clean energy alternatives for solar energy companies such as Sunrun Solar. This news comes alongside the release of the December Quarterly Carbon Market Report released today by the Clean Energy Regulator.

According to a media release, David Parker, Chair of the Clean Energy Regulator, has stated that 'the continued rapid growth in rooftop solar PV in the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES) contributed 3 GW of the new renewable energy capacity, with the remaining 4 GW coming from power station accredited under the Large-scale Renewable Energy Target.'

While this could partially be attributed to natural growth patterns, the pandemic seems to have shifted popularity in favour of solar panels in Melbourne and across Australia.

"Sustained low technology costs, increased work from home arrangements, and a shift in household spending to home improvements during COVID-19 played a key role in the increase of rooftop solar PV systems under the SRES," said David Parker.

Local companies such as Sunrun Solar offer solar power in Melbourne and believe this is one trend that won't be fizzling out. Due to the increased amount of time that Victorians have been spending at home, they've seen a surge in interest in both hiring a solar panel installer in Melbourne and purchasing products to be self-installed.

Sunrun Solar offers easy access to solar energy products for commercial and residential installation as well as one-off product purchases without installation. Companies like these continue to push local residents to make the switch to solar energy. With the rising energy bills in 2020, many are quick to adapt their power to receive less expensive monthly bills.

As solar products become more mainstream, prices have continued to drop, allowing residential and commercial adopters to increase their systems' size.

If this increase in solar power proportionate to gas power continues to grow at a fast rate, we could see Australia hit the forefront as one of the leaders in solar technology.

Related Images

solar-panels-melbourne.png
Solar Panels Melbourne
Solar Panels Melbourne

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandemic-puts-a-spotlight-on-solar-energy-for-sunrun-solar-301256543.html

SOURCE Sunrun Solar

Recommended Stories

  • H&M, Nike Face Boycotts in China as Xinjiang Dilemma Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European retail brands in China are suddenly facing a dilemma: Embrace cotton from the contentious Xinjiang region and come under attack in the West, or reject it and risk a boycott in the world’s second-biggest economy. Investors are getting spooked by that prospect, sending shares lower on Thursday.Hennes & Mauritz AB was blasted by the Communist Youth League and the People’s Liberation Army Wednesday after social-media users dug out an undated company statement about accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang. Calls to boycott the Swedish retailer, which gets 5.2% of its global revenue in China, quickly spread to include Nike Inc., which has previously said it won’t source products from the region due to labor concerns. Brand ambassadors in China for both firms cut ties with the companies in recent days.“Want to make money in China while spreading false rumors and boycotting Xinjiang cotton? Wishful thinking!” the Communist Youth League said in a post on Weibo, referring to H&M. One of the PLA’s Weibo accounts called H&M’s statement “ignorant and arrogant.”The Communist Party’s move to target companies over Xinjiang shows President Xi Jinping’s government is seeking to impose real costs for governments and businesses that criticize China’s human-rights record as the Biden administration aims to unite allies over the issue. Beijing slapped reciprocal sanctions on European Union officials on Monday, following coordinated sanctions and statements by the EU, U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.H&M shares fell as much as 4.4% in Stockholm. Nike shares fell as much as 5.4% in New York before the start of regular trading Thursday.At a testy meeting between top diplomats of the U.S. and China last week, Politburo member Yang Jiechi made extended remarks attacking the U.S.’s human-rights record and calling on the world to stop interfering in China’s “internal affairs.” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, who this week hit the U.S. and Europe over everything from the slave trade and Nazism to the killing of George Floyd and alleged hoarding of coronavirus vaccines, on Thursday called the Xinjiang forced labor allegations “malicious lies fabricated by anti-China forces.”China Lashes Out at U.S. Allies in Bid to Thwart Biden Strategy“We can’t tolerate any forces bringing shame on and tarnishing the pure and flawless Xinjiang cotton,” Gao Feng, a spokesman for the Commerce Ministry, said at a separate briefing Thursday. “Chinese consumers have acted in response to the so-called business decisions made by some companies based on false information. We hope the relevant companies will respect market laws, correct wrong practices, and avoid the politicization of commercial issues.”Chinese firms are now rallying around Xinjiang, which produces more than 80% of the country’s cotton. Anta Sports Products Ltd., the Chinese sneaker giant that owns the Fila brand, and Hongxing Erke Sports Products Co. were among companies that issued statements saying they will continue to source the material from the region. Shareholders rewarded firms that displayed patriotism, while punishing those with links to Western brands.Anta shares surged as much as 11% in Hong Kong, the top performer on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. Xinjiang LaChapelle Fashion Co. was at one stage up almost 40%. Nike supplier Topsports International Holdings Ltd. closed 12% lower for its worst-ever drop.H&M China said on Wednesday that its global supply chain complies with sustainability commitments, and doesn’t reflect any political position. The company also said it doesn’t purchase cotton directly from suppliers, but uses third parties.But those remarks did little to stem the growing anger in China. H&M no longer appears on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s e-commerce platform Tmall, where the retailer had previously had a presence. Alibaba didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.“Companies caught in the crossfire can be heavily penalized, as they end up in China on the wrong side of consumer preferences, social media commentary, and e-commerce platforms,” said Luca Solca, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. “European mass fashion retailers are torn between this and having to stand on the right side of western consumers’ concerns.”“It’s concerning,” said Mark Tanner, managing director of Shanghai-based marketing and branding firm China Skinny. “If the bipolar trajectory continues, brands will need to make more conscious decisions weighing up how consumers in China will react versus those in the West.”Xinjiang has steadily become a heated issue between China and the West as reports emerged that more than one million mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs were put in reeducation camps, prompting the U.S. and others to accuse Beijing of genocide. China has denied the accusations, with officials regularly calling it “the biggest lie of the century.” Beijing says its policies are lifting the region out of poverty, boosting the economy and countering extremism.In January, the Trump administration ordered a halt to all imports of cotton and tomato paste from Xinjiang. That came a month after the U.S.-based Center for Global Policy published a report alleging new evidence from Chinese government documents and media reports of hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs being forced to pick cotton by hand through coercive state-mandated labor.Biggest Cotton ConsumerChina, the world’s largest cotton consumer and also the biggest exporter of textile products, imports between 2-3 million tons a year to meet demand, largely from U.S. and Brazil. Xinjiang cotton is considered the highest quality, and Chinese government buys it from farmers to fill state reserves.“Given the potential risks of punishment, all textile exporters to U.S. and Europe markets require suppliers free of Xinjiang cotton,” said Wang Qianjin, a senior analyst with Shanghai International Cotton Exchange.Companies like H&M are now finding themselves caught in the middle over the issue. In the undated statement, H&M said it’s “deeply concerned by reports from civil society organizations and media that include accusations of forced labor and discrimination of ethnoreligious minorities.”The Beijing Youth Daily’s Weibo page listed a number of brands that have made remarks about boycotting Xinjiang cotton, including Inditex SA’s Zara and Adidas AG. The Global Times, a party newspaper, also mentioned Burberry Group Plc.China’s Online Army Shows Foreign Brands Who’s in ChargeInditex previously said in a statement that it was aware of allegations of social and labor malpractice in supply chains in Xinjiang, and that it has zero tolerance for forced labor. While an excerpt of the statement was still available on the Google search engine Thursday, the link to the full statement was cut.Inditex, Nike, Burberry and Adidas weren’t immediately available to comment.Marks & Spencer Group Plc became one of the first U.K. retailers to sign a pledge in January to exit the region by a coalition of civil society organizations and labor unions. M&S said in a statement at the time that 100% of the cotton for M&S clothing is “sustainably sourced and M&S is already one of the few retailers that does not work with any supplier in or source from Xinjiang.” The company hasn’t operated stores in China since 2016, and franchises in that market shut down in 2018.U.K. online fashion retailer Boohoo Group Plc has forbid suppliers from using cotton from the Xinjiang region, and the company is considering asking them to provide certificates that they aren’t doing so, Andrew Reaney, the company’s head of ethical compliance, said in an interview.Reaney told a parliamentary inquiry in November that Boohoo was shocked by what has been happening in Xinjiang, and all its suppliers confirmed they don’t have links to the region. The retailer doesn’t operate in China.Chinese celebrities who previously represented H&M issued statements saying they no longer have any ties with it, adding they oppose “attempts to smear China.” Wang Yibo, a popular actor, announced he would cease all cooperation with Nike as he strongly opposes any comments and behavior that brings shame on China.And Chinese companies like Xtep International Holdings Ltd., China’s third-largest sportwear maker, are making it clear where they stand.“As a national brand, we’ve been using Xinjiang cotton with an annual consumption of thousands of tons,” Xtep said in an official statement Thursday. “The quality of Xinjiang cotton is world class and we’ll keep using it in the future.”(Updates with shares in first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Seven Charts That Show How Brexit Has Already Changed the City of London

    (Bloomberg) -- A month after Britain voted to leave the European Union, Boris Johnson was asked whether he thought the finance industry would keep its rights to trade freely in the bloc. “I do, I do,” he told reporters. It was never that simple. Half a decade later, billions of dollars in assets and thousands of jobs have moved to the continent after the U.K. negotiated a bare-bones trade deal with the EU that largely sidelined finance, giving cities across the bloc the chance to lure firms in flux. While the two sides may be just about to ink an agreement to cooperate on financial regulation, neither expects the return of business as usual.European cities like Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris have each captured some of the shifts so far, although none has emerged as the clear winner yet. Some of these changes, like share trading volumes, happened overnight. In other areas, like jobs, it is more of a slow drift as firms and individuals try to work out which city in the evolving post-Brexit landscape suits them best. “We will have Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin all in the mix to take some part of the financial system,” Mairead McGuinness, the bloc’s commissioner for financial services told journalists in March. “Markets will decide that and are probably best placed to do that.”The situation remains fluid and the eventual outcome uncertain. The U.K. and EU are due to sign a memo of understanding at the end of March to cooperate on financial rules, which might smooth the path to greater access for British firms through so-called equivalence rulings in future. Some flows might change direction as the U.K. starts to set its own rules outside the single market, while areas key to London’s decades-long dominance as a financial center — including the clearing of trades — have proven sticky so far. “I don’t think you can create a financial center,” said Douglas Flint, chairman of U.K. fund manager Standard Life Aberdeen. “The EU’s challenge is one of where do you choose to locate such a center and how do you get other EU competing countries to cede whatever activities they host.”But if the first three months of 2021 are any indication, Brexit could remake financial centers across Europe in the coming years.Here’s what has happened so far:Share TradingEuropean equity markets opened on Jan. 4 to a once-in-generation, “big bang” shift. Nearly all of the trading volume in shares of European companies that was handled in in the U.K. bolted to the EU. London soon lost its crown to Amsterdam as the continent’s top place to buy and sell shares. Trading in Swiss equities, which had been blocked while Britain was a member of the EU, resumed in February, helping to increase business on U.K. platforms. Britain is now hoping to boost equity markets by making it easier for companies to go public in London.Swaps TradingLondon has long been a global center for interest rate swaps trading, recently beating out New York and cities across Europe and Asia. But the City took a hit to its dominance after the EU blocked firms based inside its borders from trading certain benchmark contracts on London-based platforms. Seeing a rupture in markets between the EU and U.K., some banks routed business to Wall Street instead, where both jurisdictions allow trading, although London is still a dominant player when off-facility trading is included.Derivatives ClearingOne key part of the financial market has yet to face much disruption: derivatives clearing. London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s clearinghouse, LCH, won a decision from the EU that allows it to handle European business through June 2022. The EU is making clear, though, that it wants the balance of power to shift, drawing more euro-denominated business inside its borders. The Bank of England has already vowed that the U.K. will resist any EU move to force business to relocate.Investment BankingInitial public offerings are another area where the Square Mile continues to overshadow its continental rivals. Listings in the U.K. are firmly on course for a record first quarter, with companies from bootmaker Dr. Martens to Russian discount retailer Fix Price raising a combined $7.2 billion pounds. That’s before the U.K. government’s proposed loosening of listing requirements takes effect.M&A bankers are also enjoying a bumper year. Foreign companies’ acquisitions in the U.K. have nearly tripled this year to $66 billion, a record for that time period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Takeovers of publicly-traded U.K. companies have risen more than sevenfold. This may reflect weakness rather than strength, however. British companies have become more vulnerable targets as the valuation gap between local stocks and other major markets widened over the past year.Jobs and AssetsFinance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the U.K. to the bloc, according to a study by consultancy EY. About 1.3 trillion pounds ($1.8 trillion) of assets are also on the move. Dublin has attracted the largest absolute numbers of firms of all types relocating to the bloc. Frankfurt and Paris have also been popular among larger firms like universal banks, investment banks and brokerages.Property PricesWhile tax changes and a comparatively sluggish U.K. economy have had the biggest impact on property prices, Brexit uncertainty and the migration of Brexit bankers may be exacerbating existing trends in property prices. Since the U.K. voted to leave the EU, London property prices have increased by 6%, compared to a fifth in Dublin and Amsterdam’s 40% rise. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don't pay an investment adviser to 'beat the market' — do this instead

    Data shows a majority of fund managers lost out to the S&P 500 for the 11th straight year.

  • Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang

    Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the Chinese backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. China on Friday sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns.

  • Latest Ripple price and analysis (XRP to USD)

    Ripple’s XRP token has been rocked this week by a market-wide sell-off that has seen it lose 17% of its value in three days.

  • GameStop tumbles 34% as Reddit darling mulls share sale

    Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp slumped 34% on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in its share price to fund its e-commerce expansion. GameStop shares remain up over 500% this year, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks. GameStop had previously decided against the move as it was restricted under U.S. financial regulations from selling shares because it had not yet updated investors on its earnings.

  • Ray Dalio says there's a bubble that's 'halfway' to the magnitude of 1929 or 2000

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio — who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates — in a new interview warned that the stock market is a bubble "halfway" to the magnitude of those which triggered historic market crashes like the dot-com bust and the Great Depression.

  • Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

    Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

  • Sensex, Nifty rise 1% after virus-driven selloff

    Indian shares rebounded from near two-month lows on Friday, driven by gains in beaten-down bank stocks, after fears over the economic impact of surging infections in the country led to sharp selling in the past two sessions. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1% each to 14,468 and 48,901, respectively, as of 0524 GMT. "There is some rebalancing in portfolios ahead of the new financial year (in India) ... The U.S. jobs data has also had something to do with reviving risk appetite," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.

  • Global bond rout not over, another sell-off likely before mid-year: Reuters poll

    Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to analysts polled by Reuters, although they did not predict a runaway rise in sovereign yields. But the March 18-25 poll of more than 70 fixed-income strategists pointed to only a marginal rise in major sovereign bond yields over the coming year, driven largely by global central banks' pledges to keep policy loose for years to come. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.7540% on March 18, a level not seen since January 2020 - before the pandemic sent yields and stocks crashing.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn positive, shaking off earlier declines

    Stocks turned slightly positive Thursday afternoon, with the three major indexes reversing earlier losses.

  • Elite Salvagers Set to Tackle Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- An elite team is set to tackle the monumental challenge of freeing the massive container vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal, as a backlog of ships continued to build up for a third day in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given and free up oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of oil and consumer goods was expected to begin early Thursday in Egypt. Tugs and diggers failed to budge the vessel on Wednesday, and dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.Still, the best chance for returning shipping to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 tons, its sheer size is overwhelming efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage BV, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall“Dislodging a grounded ultra-large container ship in the Suez Canal will be challenging due to the confined nature of the canal’s shipping channel,” said Rockford Weitz, director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program at Tufts University. “This presents additional complications in comparison to a grounding on a reef or shoal.”The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said Jett McCandless, chief executive officer of supply-chain tracking company project44. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk Corp. and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile canal. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale. Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely.For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa. However, at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. has potentially diverted course toward the Cape of Good Hope and away from Suez, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said in a note on Thursday.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices are already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump to near $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a company spokesman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China proposes global rules for central bank digital currencies

    China proposed a set of global rules for central bank digital currencies on Thursday, from how they can be used around the world to highly sensitive issues such as monitoring and information sharing. Global central banks are looking at developing digital currencies to modernise their financial systems, ward off the threat from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and speed up domestic and international payments. China is one of the most advanced in its effort.

  • Goldman Fraud-Claim Case Will Test Supreme Court Shaped by Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares tumbling by 13% in a single day in 2010, when it accused the firm of defrauding customers by selling them a mortgage-backed investment that was secretly designed to fail.Eleven years later, shareholders who lost money that April day are before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that could deal an even more sweeping blow to investors. In an argument set for Monday, Goldman Sachs will urge the court to put new limits on class action shareholder suits, and toss out a case that seeks to recoup potentially billions of dollars.Investor advocates say they’re nervous ahead of the first Supreme Court clash over shareholder lawsuits since former President Donald Trump appointed three justices and created a 6-3 conservative majority. The court is scheduled to rule by late June.“I am very concerned, and very concerned where this particular court might come out,” said Lynn Turner, a former SEC chief accountant.The investors, led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, say they were deceived by Goldman Sachs’ repeated public assurances that it was being vigilant about avoiding conflicts of interests. They say the assurances proved to be false, as details emerged about a group of so-called collateralized debt obligations, known as CDOs, including the Abacus portfolio that was at the center of the SEC suit.The SEC said in its lawsuit that Goldman Sachs created and sold Abacus without disclosing that the hedge fund Paulson & Co. helped pick the underlying securities and bet against the vehicle.Later that year, Goldman paid $550 million to settle with the SEC, a record amount for a Wall Street firm. Though Goldman didn’t admit wrongdoing, the firm said it made a “mistake” in not disclosing the Paulson & Co. role, an unusual acknowledgment in an SEC case.Blunt EmailWall Street’s peddling of CDOs remains a touchstone of the global financial crisis, evidence to many that clients’ interests came second to the massive profits bankers were making for themselves. Much of the 2008 economic collapse was fueled by losses suffered by banks and hedge funds that owned the complex securities. Ultimately, the U.S. government was forced to provide a $700 billion taxpayer-financed bailout for the financial industry.Investigations by the SEC, Congress and the Department of Justice quickly followed, causing a drop in the share prices of Goldman Sachs and other banks at the time.Goldman was featured in a scathing report on CDOs by a Senate panel, and former Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was among several employees hauled up to Capitol Hill to testify. At a 2010 hearing, the panel’s now-retired chairman, Michigan Democrat Carl Levin, blasted the executives over an internal email that labeled one of the securities Goldman was selling as “one sh**ty deal.”“Your people think it’s a piece of crap and go out and sell it,” Levin said at the hearing. “We’re talking about betting against the very thing that you’re selling, without disclosing that to your client.”The Supreme Court case centers on the rules the court has crafted to determine whether shareholders have enough in common with one another to press a securities-fraud suit as a class action.Stock ImpactIn 1988, the top court said judges can presume that investors all relied on any public misrepresentations when they bought shares. But that ruling also said defendants can rebut that presumption -- and block certification of the class action -- by showing that the statements had no impact on the share prices.Goldman Sachs says its assurances about conflicts were so “generic” they couldn’t possibly have been responsible for propping up the stock price. The statements included promises in regulatory filings that the firm had “extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and address conflicts of interest” and that “our clients’ interests always come first.”The “extreme generality of the alleged misstatements makes it exceedingly unlikely that the statements had any impact on the stock price,” Goldman told the Supreme Court in court papers.But a divided federal appeals court said the bank had to wait to make that argument and couldn’t use it as a reason to block class action status. A two-judge majority said Goldman was improperly “smuggling” an argument about the materiality of its statements into the class-action analysis.Biden in the MiddleThe suing investors have partial support from President Joe Biden’s administration and the SEC. The government says the appeals court should have considered Goldman’s contention that its assurances were too generic to prop up the share price. But the U.S. also says Goldman and its allies are going too far in seeking a categorical rule that some types of statements are legally incapable of affecting stocks.“Courts considering particular facts may appropriately credit evidence that seemingly generic statements would have been significant to the trading decisions of reasonable investors,” acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers.Investor advocates say a ruling in Goldman Sachs’ favor could leave companies free to mislead investors with impunity.“It runs to whether or not when you’re investing your money into the markets, you can trust them, you can have confidence that they’re giving you accurate, complete information, and they’re not omitting any facts,” said Turner, the former SEC accountant. “All too often, we’ve seen where management has put out false facts to hype their stock.”University of Michigan law professor Adam Pritchard, a former SEC official who joined a brief supporting Goldman, called the shareholder activists’ concerns “nonsense,” and said the court is likely at most to take a middle ground in its decision. Part of the problem, he said, is that the case focuses on “trivial, procedural questions” that the justices, with little expertise in securities law, won’t fully comprehend.“They will not do anything useful,” said Pritchard, who’s recently written a book on the Supreme Court and securities law. “They are in over their heads.”The case is Goldman Sachs v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, 20-222.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Stocks rebound in late-day rally on Wall Street

    U.S. stocks rose in a late-day rally on Thursday as investors bought stocks likely to do well in the recovery and picked up beaten-down Apple and Tesla shares in anticipation that the U.S. economy grows at its fastest pace in decades this year. President Joe Biden cited as economic progress Labor Department data that showed a declining number of Americans claimed unemployment insurance, news investors shrugged off earlier as Wall Street traded lower most of the session.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slips to $52K; All Eyes on Friday’s $6B Options Expiry

    “This is a time to make sure that you have some dry powder and are not overextended,” said one trader.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • China’s $2.3 Trillion Hidden Debt Could Climb Even Further

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s local governments had 14.8 trillion yuan ($2.3 trillion) of hidden debt last year, and the figure could climb even further this year, according to a government-linked think tank.Local governments were under pressure to increase infrastructure investment and shore up growth through the pandemic, leading to a 6% rise in off-budget borrowing from a recent low of 13.9 billion yuan in the third quarter of 2019, according to Liu Lei, a senior researcher at the National Institution for Finance and Development.The hidden debt is comprised of funds raised by government-related entities for infrastructure and other public projects that carry an implicit official guarantee of repayment. Bonds sold by local government financing vehicles, or LGFVs, are one way provincial authorities raise money to increase spending without including it on their official balance sheets.China has vowed to stabilize its macro leverage ratio and lower the government debt ratio this year to rein in risks. That could be hard to achieve as on-budget spending can’t cover the investment needed to drive the economy’s targeted growth by 2035, said Liu, whose organization is under the influential state-run Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and advises the government.“Local governments will find ways to increase hidden debt because they are under pressure to expand investment,” Liu said in an interview. “In the longer term, the economy still faces lots of headwinds, including an uncertain external environment and an aging population.”Technically IllegalChina doesn’t have an official account of local governments’ hidden debt, as it’s technically against the law. Estimates by different institutions could vary significantly. One estimate by S&P Global Ratings in 2019 put the size at 20 trillion yuan, while another that same year from Rhodium Group put it at 41.2 trillion to 51.7 trillion yuan.Liu’s calculation includes bonds issued by LGFVs and borrowing by government-linked trust funds, insurers and other investment firms. It doesn’t take into account bank loans to LGFVs, which may be used on commercial projects instead of public welfare projects.Local government will have to repay a record high 2.14 trillion yuan worth of LGFV bonds maturing this year, Bloomberg calculations show.The hidden debt could have led to more than 700 billion yuan a year in extra interest payments, as such borrowing is more costly to service than government bonds, he said. It also creates risks to the stability of China’s financial system, as all kinds of financial institutions -- including banks, brokerages and trust funds -- have bought the debt, Liu added.Last year’s increase came after debt declined from a peak of 16.6 trillion yuan in 2016, as authorities transformed some of the borrowing into government bonds and moved them onto official balance sheets.(Updates with additional estimates and details on LGFV bond maturity)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Retail Sales Post Modest Rebound After Lockdown Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. retail sales posted a modest rebound in February after a brutal start to the year, when a lockdown to contain the coronavirus forced non-essential stores to close.The volume of goods sold in shops and online rose 2.1% from January, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, in line with the economists’ expectations. Sales excluding auto fuel climbed 2.4%.The pickup still leaves retailers facing a sharp downturn this quarter after a third national lockdown sent sales plummeting by 8.2% in January. While businesses and consumers are adapting better to restrictions than when curbs were first imposed last spring, the economy as a whole is likely to shrink by more than 3% during the period.Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to allow non-essential stores to reopen on April 12. With half of adults vaccinated against Covid-19, the government has set out plans to soften restrictions.Policy makers at the Treasury and Bank of England hope consumers will splurge some of the savings they built up in the absence of opportunities to spend. The central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane said this week that a “rip-roaring recovery” is possible even if just a small amount of an estimated 150 billion pounds ($206 billion) of excess cash is spent.Business last month was driven by sales of household goods and spending at department stores, both up more than 16% on the month, as consumers snapped up home-improvement products and outdoor equipment in preparation for an easing of lockdown restrictions. Food sales also rose.However, clothing stores continued to struggle with sales down more than half on their pre-pandemic level. The share of online sales increased to a record high, reaching 36.1% of total sales. (Adds chart, detail from report)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Resumes Advance in Volatile Week With Suez Ship Still Stuck

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed gains as investors weighed the implications of a massive container ship still stuck in the Suez Canal after a volatile few days that that saw prices swing wildly around $60 a barrel.Futures in New York climbed 2% on Friday after dropping 4.3% in the previous session. The blockage has led to rising shipping rates and a gridlock of vessels waiting to pass through the vital artery, with efforts to dislodge the Ever Given expected to take until at least Wednesday. Delays freeing the vessel is forcing ship-owners and traders to consider a costly alternative route around Africa.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeOil is still set for a third weekly drop, the longest run of losses since April, on a bearish outlook for near-term demand. U.S. virus cases are rising again and some European countries renewed lockdowns in a setback for the recovery.The impact on the oil market from the blockage is likely to be muted, however, with crude flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. While plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal. There are also ample oil-product supplies across the region, with inventories at the major hub of Singapore holding near the five-year average.“There’s a lot of volatility in the market right now,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi. “Delays in reopening the Suez Canal can add a little bit of support, but the surging virus cases across Europe and the U.S., that’s going to limit the upside.”Volatility in the oil market has climbed recently to the highest since November and the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped briefly into a bearish contango on Tuesday. It’s now back in a bullish backwardation structure -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones.Oil has sold off in recent weeks amid softening physical demand, a stronger dollar and the unwinding of long positions. Despite the recent declines, prices are still up more than 20% this year and there is confidence in the longer term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.