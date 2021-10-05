U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,310.00
    +18.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,021.00
    +151.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,523.25
    +61.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.30
    +9.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.51
    +0.89 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.10
    -7.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.16
    +1.01 (+4.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1610
    +0.2430 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,846.66
    +2,184.67 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.82
    +990.14 (+408.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.76
    +47.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Pandemic Sparks Canadians' Interest in Wellness

·3 min read

Greater focus on Simplicity and Ingredients Aligns with RXBAR's No "B.S." Philosophy

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The pandemic has caused a shift in Canadian attitudes towards wellness, according to a new survey from Angus Reid**. More than half of Canadians – 52 per cent – are putting a higher priority on their overall wellness since the pandemic and 78 per cent of Canadians are seeking simplicity in their lives as we move forward post-pandemic. RXBAR meets this growing movement with its simple, common-sense continual pursuit of betterment, defined as "No B.S. Wellness". The brand is helping make good choices easy for Canadians with protein bars featuring delicious, high-quality ingredients that actually serve a purpose – egg whites for protein, dates to bind, and nuts for texture.

RXBAR (CNW Group/Kellogg Canada Inc.)
RXBAR (CNW Group/Kellogg Canada Inc.)

Ingredients you can Count on Two Hands
According to the survey, 92 per cent of Canadians feel ingredients in our food are very important – 91 per cent of us seek out "real" ingredients and 72 per cent pay attention to the number of ingredients in our food. Each RXBAR protein bar features a total of only five to eight ingredients, depending on the flavour, and you can recognize every one. RXBAR is well known for listing each product's ingredients on the front of its packaging, telling everyone what's on the inside on the outside. This is ideal for Canadians looking to support their overall wellness with simple, nutritious ingredients that, when combined together, deliver a great tasting bar that is high in protein.

In fact, real simple ingredients you can recognize were the driving force behind RXBAR since day one. The brand was founded by best friends Peter Rahal and Jared Smith in Peter's parent's basement because they were frustrated with protein bars filled with unrecognizable ingredients. They vowed to do better and created RXBAR with no artificial ingredients or preservatives and no added fillers. In other words… No B.S. Each bar simply has 12 grams of protein and is gluten free, soy free and dairy free.

Positivity and Optimism Blended into Every RXBAR
Overall wellness ranks as very important with 99 per cent of Canadians and, when compared to before the pandemic, 33 per cent of us are putting a greater emphasis on fitness/exercise and 39 per cent on diet/nutrition. RXBAR is dedicated to helping people achieve their personal definition of wellness – whatever that may be – through thoughtful, intentional choices.

"For RXBAR, wellness starts with fitness, but it also includes nutrition and mindfulness," says Christine Jakovcic, Vice President Marketing & Nutrition, Kellogg Canada Inc. "We know not everyone has the time to make a balanced snack or breakfast, but we all strive to eat better in some way, shape, or form. RXBAR makes something for everyone to enjoy, no matter where they are on their wellness journey."

High in protein from natural sources, RXBAR is a convenient, on-the-go, pre/post workout snack. First introduced in Canada in 2018, RXBAR is now available in seven flavours: Chocolate Sea Salt; Blueberry; Coconut Chocolate; Peanut Butter; Peanut Butter Chocolate; all new, better-than-ever Chocolate Chip; and Banana Chocolate Walnut. RXBAR can be found at grocery and health food stores across Canada or can be purchased online across multiple retailers (visit www.shopRXBAR.ca/en/).

About RXBAR
RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods – no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit www.rxbrands.ca for more information or follow the brand on Instagram (@RXBAR), Twitter (@RXBAR) and Facebook (/RXBAR).

ABOUT THE RXBAR CONSUMER SURVEY: From August 4 to 5, 2021 an online survey was conducted among 1,556 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.48 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

SOURCE Kellogg Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c2611.html

Recommended Stories

  • 12 last-minute gift ideas you can still get by Canadian Thanksgiving dinner

    We've found 12 of the top gift ideas that any host is sure to love, starting at just $16.

  • Natural Light rolls out flavored vodka – and we put it to the (taste) test

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal tase tests Natural Light's flavored vodka.&nbsp;

  • Big Rock Brands Win Big in 2021

    Rock Creek Cider is well-known and loved amongst Western Canadians for its real, authentic, and local hard Ciders. Rock Creek's Orchard Ciders are Apple, Pear, Peach, and Cherry - all made with real orchard fruits grown in Okanagan, BC. Rock Creek authentic Ciders have a long history of winning at the Alberta Beverage Awards, Canadian Cider Awards, Canadian Brewing Awards, and more. Earlier this month, the brand secured its biggest win yet. Pear Cider won Gold at the 2021 World Cider Awards. Thi

  • Cured: What you need to know about salumi (including salami)

    The word “salumi” ( or its singular, “salume”) seems to be popping up more on restaurant menus, Instagram feeds, even at some deli counters. Salumi is the category of high-quality cured meats that includes salami, prosciutto and others, many of them pork-based. The definition of salumi is subjective and evolving, and producers are stretching the old boundaries.

  • India's Licious becomes unicorn with $52 million fresh fundraise

    Licious, a Bangalore-based startup that sells fresh meat and seafood online, said on Tuesday it has raised $52 million in a new financing round and become the first direct-to-consumer startup to attain the unicorn status in the world’s second largest internet market. The new round -- a Series G -- was led by Mumbai-headquartered IIFL. It comes just three months after Licious -- which counts 3one4 Capital and Temasek among its investors -- raised $192 million at a valuation of about $650 million, TechCrunch reported earlier.

  • The 5 Best Bargains on Costco’s Food Court Menu

    Costco shoppers know that the best bargains aren't just found in the aisles -- they're also found in the food court. Some of the Costco food court's offerings have attracted cult-like followings,...

  • 50 Ridiculously Easy Fish Recipes That Anyone Can Make

    Let’s face it: Cooking fish can be intimidating. First, what type of fish should you make? Salmon...

  • Originally called 'chicken feed' this candy now divides a nation

    First harvested in the late 19th century, candy corn at Halloween is irresistible to some and scary to others.

  • I Used To Find Wine So Confusing, Until I Learned These Simple And Helpful Tidbits

    "This used to baffle me, but once I thought about it, reading a wine label just started to make sense."View Entire Post ›

  • The Biden administration takes aim at Big Chicken. But its goose might not yet be cooked

    As consumers chafe at growing food price inflation, the Biden administration is pointing a finger at some of the country's largest meat companies, suggesting pandemic profiteering may be responsible for the steep rise in the prices of beef, pork and poultry. Recently, the prices for beef, pork and poultry have all increased far more than other kinds of food, accounting for as much as half of price inflation at grocery stores.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and intere

  • How to Season a Turkey So It's Nice and Flavorful for Thanksgiving

    Before you start cooking your Thanksgiving feast, know how to season a turkey! Find out the best seasoning mixtures, plus marinades, spice rubs, and glazing.

  • One Major Effect Eating Fiber Has on Your Liver, New Study Says

    Believe it or not, alcohol isn't necessarily the greatest contributor to liver disease… it's your diet in general. In fact, according to the Cleveland Clinic, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease affects a remarkable 25% of Americans, thanks to the way many eat. To help you maintain a healthy liver—an organ that is essential to ridding your body of toxins—a new study has identified a list of foods that researchers say are the best, and worst, at helping you steer clear of non-alcoholic fatty liver

  • Preview: What to Expect From Beer Giant Constellation Brands’ Earnings on Wednesday

    The New York-based Fortune 500 international beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.78 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of about 1% from $2.76 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • Our 20 Most Popular Soups in September

    Whether they're creamy or brothy, one thing is for sure: these soups are bursting with flavor. This mix of comforting soups has something to offer everyone, from hearty vegetarian chili to a simple soup and sandwich pairing. This rich-tasting but better-for-you creamy chicken soup has a delicious chicken pot pie feel to it.

  • The #1 Food Putting You at Risk of High Blood Pressure, New Study Suggests

    Americans love their salty foods. From pretzels and potato chips to French fries and fried chicken sandwiches, there's no shortage of sodium-ridden foods to choose from between your nearest grocery store and go-to restaurant. But what about foods that secretly pack a lot of sodium?Nearly half of all U.S. adults have hypertension or high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For those who could greatly benefit from a reduction in sodium, it's imperativ

  • It's Casserole Week! Celebrate by Making One of These Scrumptious Recipes

    Who doesn't love a casserole!? Pay homage to the classic dish by learning more about where the term casserole came from, the types of casseroles, and more.

  • From Toasted Marshmallow To Pumpkin Spice — I Tried Bud Light's New Fall Seltzers, And I Was Honestly Shocked

    Cheers! 🍂View Entire Post ›

  • The Genius Idea for Making Drinks with Smoke-Damaged Grapes

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Shutterstock“Smoke taint” is the Marvel-caliber villain that’s been stalking vineyards across the West the past few years.It moves capriciously on the wind wending its way into valleys where it lingers in the company of wine grapes. If those grapes are at a certain stage of maturity, the smoke and its noxious compounds pass through the grape skins, then bind with sugar molecules to create compounds called glycosides, making the smoke difficult to detect.Can

  • Mootz Fall Cocktails

    Mootz Fall Cocktails

  • The Best Slow Cookers for Every Type of Home Cook

    Long live the Crockpot!