Pandemic's shift to remote wellness helps Numan raise $40M Series B led by White Star

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

Numan, the European subscription service covering erectile dysfunction (ED) and men’s wellness/health needs more generally, has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by White Star Capital, with participation from existing investors Novator, Vostok New Global, Anthemis Exponential, Colle Capital, and new investor Hanwha Group. The new round will be used to fuel expansion.

Numan’s current roster of services cover ED, premature ejaculation, hair loss, gut and lung health, and nutritional deficiencies. But they can also do blood tests for general health needs which don’t require in-person appointments.

Post-pandemic, the digitization of health and wellness continues apace. Had we not had a pandemic, vitamins, and the like, delivered through the letterbox, would almost certainly have continued to grow steadily as a business. But with the pandemic, businesses that can speak to our health needs remotely have exploded.

Who would have considered taking a blood test remotely a ‘normal thing’ two years ago? Now it’s practically required. Into this space, wellness companies have uncovered an extremely lucrative nexus of trends: an aging male population with a desire to remain sexually active, increasing awareness of their own health, the convenience of subscription, and the imperative of the pandemic to keep things remote has proven to be a powerful combination of forces.

Numan is not alone in this space. Roman and Hims, for example, are two big players in the US. The open door Numan is pushing against is more this wider movement around male health, which men themselves are becoming more open to. As well as growing organically, Numan has also made two strategic acquisitions of companies in the UK and Sweden to expand its footprint. It’s likely this new round will lead to similar strategic plays.

With sexual health a tricky subject for men, digital services are stepping in to mitigate any embarrassment around having to sit in front of the family GP. Numan is also regulated by the Care Quality Commission as a registered healthcare provider, giving it a further stamp of approval.

Numan claims men now prefer its model to in-person healthcare meetings. In its own survey of 800 subscribers, 88% said that using the service has improved their confidence, while 68% say that using Numan has also improved their relationships, and over half said the effects of the pandemic had given them a more positive impression of using digital healthcare.

In a statement Sokratis Papafloratos, CEO & founder, Numan said: “This funding is a significant milestone on our journey to help millions of men be healthier. White Star Capital is one of the best investors in our space, and I’m delighted to be working together along with a wider team of brilliant investors.”

Speaking to me over a call, Papafloratos added that despite there being a lot of competition in the space “this is not a winner-takes-all-market. We have 25 languages on the team so we understand the market, patients, regulation, we understand it more in-depth than many competitors.”

Eric Martineau-Fortin, Founder and Managing Partner, White Star Capital: “Men’s health has been under-served by traditional services and needs innovative businesses to break down barriers and ensure taboos don’t prevent men from being happy and healthy. Numan’s digital offering helps men take charge of their health discreetly and decisively. We’re incredibly excited by Sokratis and his team, and look forward to working with them as they grow."

  • The Station: Apple car shakeup, how Sept. 11 changed travel, and a pledge from airlines

    While it would be a fun passenger vehicle for city folks, the end game is to get in good with one of the car-sharing or shared micromobility operators and sell fleets of the Squad car for shared use. At the Munich Motor Show, BMW revealed a couple of electric bike concepts that look pretty wicked. The Motorrad Vision AMBY looks like a motorcycle, but is probably more along the class of off-road motorbike, complete with fat tires and a seat-to-footrest ratio that brings to mind all the shredding that can be had.

  • Travelers Keep Raving About These Packing Cubes — and They're on Sale for $22

    “These packing cubes are the only way to pack.”

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • 15 Words From President Biden That Could Equal Billions for Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have already fully vaccinated 96 million and 66 million Americans, respectively. "As your president, I'm announcing a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated," Biden said according to a transcript published by The New York Times. Now, a whole new group of people must opt for vaccination if they hope to work.

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    September has historically been one of the worst months for the stock market. Two that come to mind are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL). Shares of Vertex dropped 15% on Oct. 15 after the company announced it was giving up on one of its pipeline candidates: investigational VX-814 for treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) -- a genetic disease resulting in a missing liver protein.

  • Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

    In talking about her diagnosis, Harding revealed that she had put off going to see her GP. None of us should make the same mistake

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • 60 Percent of Virus Experts Wouldn't Do These 6 Things Right Now, Data Shows

    The summer of 2021 wasn't exactly what many of us hoped it would be. Weeks of climbing vaccination rates and declining COVID cases in the spring had many of envisioning a summer of increased freedoms like eating in restaurants, traveling without worry, and gathering with friends and family for long overdue milestone celebrations. But soon, those statistics turned in the opposite directions as the Delta variant took hold; instead, it was case numbers that started climbing and vaccination rates sl

  • The Common Cold Versus COVID: A Doctor Explains How to Tell the Difference

    How are the symptoms of COVID and the common cold different? Dr. Kadaj tells us there are a few ways to distinguish between a cold and Covid-19. “Symptoms of the common cold would resemble allergy-like symptoms...

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Amazon algorithms are promoting books making anti-vax claims, top Democrats warn

    Lawmakers called on Amazon to immediately review its algorithms and reveal extent to which it spread misinformation

  • Florida hospitals continue to report fewer COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients

    In a continuing downward swing, 11,701 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Sunday from 259 Florida hospitals.

  • The Secret Side Effect of High Blood Pressure, Says Study

    According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of Americans have high blood pressure. When left untreated, an elevated blood pressure can damage your circulatory system, and can be a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health threats. However, one recent study from researchers at Uppsala University, published in the journal Hypertension, has linked the health condition to a startling side effect. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others,

  • Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

    America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss th

  • Explainer-How will Biden's vaccine mandate impact workers, companies?

    President Joe Biden announced new mandates on Thursday to spur Americans who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot. WHO DOES IT COVER?That would cover an estimated four million federal employees and workers on government contracts. In addition, the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will issue a rule using emergency authority in the coming weeks to require employers with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers get vaccinated or get tested weekly.

  • California couple dies of covid, leaving five kids behind. Their newborn is three weeks old.

    Davy Macias, 37, was intubated and dying of complications from covid-19 when doctors helped her give birth to her daughter. She would never see her baby. Her husband, Daniel Macias, 39, would only get a brief glimpse of their child because he, too, was hospitalized after contracting the virus. According to Davy's sister-in-law, Terri Serey, Daniel waited to name the baby girl because he believed he and his wife would walk out of the hospital alive to introduce the newborn to their four other chi

  • The U.S. Is Debating a Third Vaccine Dose. Israel Is Talking About a Fourth.

    The director general of the country’s health ministry said that Israel was beginning to prepare to offer a fourth dose if necessary.

  • Five things you can do in five minutes that will improve your heart health

    Climbing a flight of stairs at home is just as good as a gym class when it comes to warding off a heart attack, scientists have found.

  • Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

    A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave town, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced. China declared the coronavirus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant.