PandoLogic Wins Globee® in the 14th Annual 2021 Women World Awards®

PandoLogic Named Winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named PandoLogic’s technology a winner in the 14th Annual 2021 Women World Awards®.



Women World Awards recognizes women in business and professions from all over the world. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations, including public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

PandoLogic was recognized in the following category of Best Technology: To Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19. When the global pandemic disrupted the world as we knew it – from personal life to the employment and economic vitality of countries across the globe – PandoLogic powered through. PandoLogic met the moment to accelerate hiring, leveraging AI, for what the world desperately needed – healthcare workers and supply chain workers, delivering better outcomes for people. PandoLogic proved to be the resilient talent acquisition AI-enabled platform that scaled in a heartbeat to deliver the essential workforce needed.

This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations, private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.

“It’s an honor to be named a winner by Women World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition,” said Terry Baker, CEO PandoLogic. “We are extremely proud and humbled by the impact our technology has had on combatting and reducing the impact of COVID-19. This award further validates the work we have done, and the PandoLogic engine will continue to innovate with AI to empower the talent acquisition process to deliver better outcomes for people and society.”

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/women-world-awards/winner.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is the leading programmatic job advertising and vendor management platform in North America. Referred to as the “best-kept secret in HR,” its programmatic job advertising platform, pandoIQ, automates and optimizes job ad placements to help companies meet hiring needs while maximizing recruitment ad spend. Evaluating 100T job data points and making 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ eliminates inefficiencies and waste by reaching the right candidates on the right sites at the right time for the right price via a single performance-based platform.

One vendor, one source of truth, better results. Learn more at pandologic.com.

