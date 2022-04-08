U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

PANDORA REDUCES TREASURY SHARES TO LESS THAN 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL

Pandora A/S
·1 min read
Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S

In accordance with Section 31 of the Capital Market Act, it is hereby announced that Pandora A/S as of today owns a total of 1,362,965 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1, hence less than 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.

The decrease in number of treasury shares is a consequence of the share capital reduction resolved by the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 10 March 2022, which was effected today cf. Company announcement no. 710.

ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora is the world’s largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,700 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% across its own operations and value chain by 2030. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

CONTACT

For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net


Attachment


