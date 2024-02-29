Panera adds 9 new menu items, including Bacon Mac & Cheese pasta, Chicken Bacon Rancher

Panera's Bacon Mac & Cheese tender shell pasta is set to launch on U.S. menus on April 4.

Panera is introducing nine new items as part of massive menu innovation, including bacon mac & cheese pasta.

The bakery company will also add four new sandwiches and four salads as part of the upcoming update.

Additionally, 12 current items like the Bravo Club Sandwich and Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt will receive enhanced recipes as part of "Panera's New Era." The food chain said in a news release said that the modifications are meant to pack "more delicious flavors" in what it calls its "biggest menu transformation" yet.

"New entrees focus on guest-inspired, widely loved new flavors, done the Panera way, with new salad dressings, meats and cheeses, spice blends and hearty grains," the news release said.

Here's what we know, including when you can order from the new menu:

'Surge pricing?' Burger King responds to Wendy's backlash by offering free Whopper deal

Chicken Bacon Rancher, Ciabatta Cheesesteak among adds

Panera's new Toasted Italiano sandwich and Balsamic Chicken Greens with Grains salad both release nationwide on April 4.

The Bacon Mac & Cheese tender shell pasta is made with tangy white cheddar sauce, other cheeses and Applewood smoked bacon.

Other additions include the Toasted Italiano sandwich, which comes with ham, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, red onion, sliced pepperoncini peppers, garlic aioli and Greek dressing.

The Tomato Basil BLT, Ranch Cobb Salad and Mediterranean Greens with Grains will be priced under $10, the company said.

Here's a full list of the the new items joining the array of options this spring:

Toasted Italiano sandwich

Chicken Bacon Rancher sandwich

Ciabatta Cheesesteak sandwich

Tomato Basil BLT sandwich

Mediterranean Chicken Greens with Grains salad

Southwest Chicken Ranch salad

Balsamic Chicken Greens with Grains salad

Ranch Cobb Salad salad

Bacon Mac & Cheese tender shell pasta

Bravo Club Sandwich, Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt to be enhanced

Item upgrades are meant to offer enhanced portions and better value to classic items, according to the release.

A total of 12 items will be updated including the Bravo Club Sandwich, Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt, the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad and more have received recipe enhancements

Story continues

"We’ve listened to thousands of guests on our path to unveiling more than 20 new or enhanced menu items and are thrilled to bring these products to Panera bakery-cafes nationwide," Alicia Mowder, SVP of Product Strategy & Insights said in the release.

When will the new menu debut?

The revamped menu is set to launch on April 4.

More information on the menu updates will be shared in March with MyPanera rewards members set to receive exclusive sneak peeks ahead of the launch.

Controversial lemonade to remain on the menu

Panera's Charged Lemonade drinks have been the subject of multiple lawsuits.

The menu update does not include any changes to drinks, including its caffeinated lemonade chargers, which have been alleged to cause causing serious physical harm and death to some customers who consumed them.

The chain, which is at the center of multiple lawsuits over the lemonade, has said in statements to USA TODAY that the company offers deep sympathy over several reported deaths, but that it stands by the safety of its products.

Contributing: Mary Walrath-Holdridge

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Panera's upcoming new menu items: Bacon Mac & Cheese pasta, Basil BLT