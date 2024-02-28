Panera agrees to pay $2 million settlement to customers. Here's how to claim your share

A Panera Bread location is photographed in November in the northern California city of Redding.

Panera Bread just became the latest company to settle a class action lawsuit for allegedly deceiving consumers regarding its delivery prices.

Last month, the bakery chain agreed to pay a $2 million settlement following claims that consumers were misled about delivery orders, namely delivery fees and menu prices. Panera hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing.

Who is eligible for the Panera settlement?

Customers who placed a delivery order — not in-store pickup — in the Panera app or on its website from Oct. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021 are eligible for part of the $2 million settlement.

Here's how Panera customers can claim their share of the $2 million settlement.

How to secure your Panera payment

Those eligible to file a claim can do so on the settlement's website using the phone number used to make the applicable Panera order.

Panera customers can receive either two $9.50 vouchers for the “Soup & Mac” menu or $12 via PayPal, Venmo or other form of electronic payment. The payment could decrease, however, based on how many people file a claim, the case's website warns.

The payments will be distributed within 60 days after the court certifies the settlement. A hearing is set for May 31.

The deadline to file a claim is June 10.

How many Panera locations does Ohio have?

Ohio is a Panera hotspot, according to the company's website. The state has 135 restaurants, more than any other state except for California and Florida.

That includes nine locations within Columbus, three more nearby in Dublin, eight in Cincinnati, and two in Akron.

What is the lawsuit against Panera about?

Specifically, the lawsuit alleged that Panera would promise to provide either free or low-cost deliveries with a $1 or flat rate to customers who ordered through the company's mobile app or website. Instead, customers accused Panera of then loading on hidden fees, according to a lawsuit filed last year in Illinois.

Panera is alleged to have marked up food prices for delivery orders by 5% to 7%, the plaintiffs wrote. For example, a customer who ordered a sandwich through the mobile app may have been charged an extra $1 for delivery compared to if they were to pick it up in the store, the lawsuit states.

This extra fee was only displayed on the app or website after a customer chose delivery or pickup, the lawsuit alleged.

“This secret menu price markup was specifically designed to cover the costs of delivering food and profit on that delivery,” according to the lawsuit. “It was, in short, exclusively a charge for using Panera’s delivery service and was, therefore, a delivery charge.”

Panera's settlement comes on the heels of a similar case involving Chick-fil-A. The restaurant chain agreed to pay $4.4 million to settle allegations made last year that it advertised free or low-cost delivery but then recouped the money by raising its food prices as much as 30% for delivery orders.

As part of the settlement, eligible Chick-fil-A customers were granted either cash or a gift card worth $29.95, the lawsuit said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $2 million Panera suit settlement: Here's how to see if you're owed money