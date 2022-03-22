U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.25
    +12.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,590.00
    +154.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,388.75
    +18.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.30
    +7.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.02
    -0.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.27
    -0.60 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3216
    +0.0048 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8660
    +1.3980 (+1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,897.63
    +1,509.71 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.66
    +52.62 (+5.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.02
    +35.63 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

PANERA ANNOUNCES NEW CHEF'S CHICKEN SANDWICHES

·6 min read

Two New Chicken Sandwiches Available in Bakery-Cafes Nationwide Starting March 30

ST. LOUIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera is announcing new Chef's Chicken Sandwiches, available at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide on March 30. The addition to the menu will feature two new seared, chef-crafted chicken sandwiches elevating even the highest of chicken sandwich expectations with each bite. To satisfy every craving, Panera is unveiling two takes on the Chef's Chicken Sandwich: the "Signature Take" and the "Spicy Take." Both handcrafted masterpieces will be available starting at $10.99;* and Panera is confident the combination of its chefs' sandwich expertise along with high quality, Clean ingredients** is worth it, and its guests will agree.

Panera Chicken Sandwich
Panera Chicken Sandwich

Panera's chefs aimed to redefine the traditional chicken sandwich, beginning with the sandwich's centerpiece, the chicken itself. A juicy quarter pound of 100% all-white meat chicken breast filet is marinated with rich chicken flavor and seasoned with Panera's signature spice blend. The filet is seared golden brown and then finished sous vide to lock in flavor, tenderness, and juiciness. Each filet is topped with a crunchy topping, either parmesan crisps or spicy, crispy pickle chips, and a proprietary garlic aioli sauce, all thoughtfully stacked between a buttery brioche roll -- designed to deliver a chef's kiss with each bite. And, as always, you can enjoy Panera's Chef's Chicken Sandwiches with the confidence in knowing they are made with chicken raised without antibiotics, and Clean ingredients — food that does not contain artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources.

"With Panera's new Chef's Chicken Sandwiches, we're launching an exciting new platform, that will delight our guests. This is no ordinary chicken sandwich," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread. "This is for a guest looking for a delicious, chef-crafted, gourmet-level sandwich, freshly prepared and made with Clean ingredients in true Panera fashion. This will shatter the expectations of what a chicken sandwich should taste like, and we think they're worth every bite and every penny."

"The Signature Take" Chef's Chicken Sandwich tops the chicken breast filet with a new garlic aioli sauce made with ingredients like Extra Virgin Olive Oil, garlic, and a secret blend of spices. Next, savory parmesan crisps add additional flavor and crunch. Finally, it is topped with leafy emerald greens for an element of freshness all built on Panera's lightly sweet and hearty brioche roll made with real butter.

For the spicy flavor aficionado, Panera is serving up "The Spicy Take." Instead of parmesan crisps, Panera adds spicy, crispy pickle chips alongside its garlic aioli for an added and unexpected layer of bold crunch and spice. The Spicy Take chicken breast filet is then stacked on a brioche roll and topped with spicy buffalo sauce -- a rich, delicious wing sauce made with ingredients like aged red cayenne pepper and roasted garlic balanced with subtle notes of sweet honey and molasses.

"Our chefs and bakers know how to combine flavors to create elevated culinary classics – The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. We've brought that expertise to this new category many times over," said Claes Petersson, Head Chef and Chief Food Innovation Officer, Panera Bread. "We always love crafting a new offering from Panera's pantry of Clean ingredients, because we believe Clean food, freshly prepared, tastes delicious. From the juicy chicken breast filet to the spicy, crispy pickle chips, our two new Chef's Chicken Sandwiches pack a serious flavor punch."

The chefs at Panera wanted the chicken sandwich experience to be impeccable from start to finish, so Panera designed an innovative new tear away box, a simple, recyclable box that helps protect the brioche roll from being crushed and helps keep the sauce from dripping out. The packaging delivers a fantastic culinary experience for Panera guests on the go.

Panera Chef's Chicken Sandwiches begin rolling out in select markets this week, and will be available at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide and on the Panera app starting March 30. The sandwiches retail starting at $10.99* for a full sandwich. From April 4 through April 10, guests who use the code "FREEDRINK" will receive a free drink with any purchase of a Chef's Chicken Sandwich.***

For more information, visit www.PaneraBread.com.

* Pricing and availability may vary.
**For more on Clean, visit panerabread.com/clean.
***Offer valid 4/4/2022-4/10/2022. Restrictions apply. For details visit: Panerabread.com/onlinecode Promo code: FREEDRINK

About Panera Bread

30 years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list in the food in our U.S. bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of December 28, 2021, there were 2,118 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).

Media Contacts
ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS
panera@abmc-us.com

SLOANE PR
panera-sloane@sloanepr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
(PRNewsfoto/Panera Bread)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panera-announces-new-chefs-chicken-sandwiches-301507473.html

SOURCE Panera Bread

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Tesla rolls out first vehicles as German gigafactory goes live

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla will on Tuesday deliver to customers the first 30 Model Y cars made at its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant, launching its first European production hub that is the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history. The chosen clients will receive the Model Y Performance configuration, a vehicle costing 63,990 euros with a 514 km (320 miles) range, Tesla said, adding new orders from the plant could be delivered from April. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend the event that Musk had hoped would happen eight months ago.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Alibaba: Positive Developments Boost the Bull Case, Says Top Analyst

    The Chinese government has not made life easy for ecommerce giant Alibaba (BABA). Regulatory crackdowns and an almost hostile approach have been de rigueur over the past couple of years. But a slowing Chinese economy has caused a bit of a rethink at the higher echelons of Chinese decision-making. The government is preparing a course of action that will boost its ailing economy. According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, the government will “actively release policies favorable to markets” a

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Micron, Nvidia Applied Materials

    The week saw a number of major semiconductor funds rising at least 10% in value, including the VanEck Semiconductor ETF and the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF A+ (B-). Now, after weeks of market distress, some trading experts see a rising investor opportunity with semiconductors. "Technology stocks have felt the brunt of the market correction over the past few months," wrote TheStreet's Todd Campbell.