Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·1 min read
Panera Bread may be taking the steps to make a return to the public markets, although the company's CEO says no final decision has been made. 

"You can imagine we are always thinking about the various options, but at this point in time we have not really made a specific decision on when that might happen or if it's going to happen," said Panera Bread CEO Niren Chaudhary on Yahoo Finance Live

But from the outside looking in, it does look like a decision has been made. 

Late last week, Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bagels — all purchased over the last decade by food conglomerate JAB Holdings — said they would combine to form Panera Brands. The structure will see the combination of 4,000 locations and 110,000 employees across 10 countries. 

Chaudhary will lead the newly formed company. The CEO says there won't be cross-selling between the brands, but the entity will share back-end insights. 

"We can be stronger together and grow faster. The real reason is to leverage the competencies we have in an omni-channel network, a supply chain, innovation strength and the capability of franchisees that we have at Panera Bread," explained Chaudhary.

The potential IPO of Panera Brands comes as JAB has slowly begun to unwind its vast portfolio of food brands. 

In May 2020, JAB spun off its coffee business dubbed JDE Peet’s BV. Then in July, JAB spun-off Krispy Kreme

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

