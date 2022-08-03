U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

Panevezio statybos trestas AB Will Carry out Supply and Building Construction of Works in Factory Modernization Project at ORLEN Lietuva AB

Panevezio statybos trestas AB has signed the 10 million Euro provisional sum contract with the General Contractor, Petrofac International UAE LLC, for building construction works in Factory Modernization Project at Orlean Lietuva UAB in Mazeikiai. Panevezio statybos trestas AB plans to complete the building construction works by February 2024.

More information:
Managing Director
Egidijus Urbonas
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503


