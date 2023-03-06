U.S. markets closed

PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 CONFERENCE CALL DATE

·2 min read

NEWPORT, R.I., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Nasdaq: PANL, or "the Company"), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that it will issue fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.  A conference call will be held the next day, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.)
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.)

The conference call will be accompanied by presentation materials, which will be available with the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filing and in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.pangaeals.com/investors/.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:

1-800-225-9448

International Live:

1-203-518-9708

Conference ID:

PANLQ422

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through March 23, 2023:

Domestic Replay:

1-800-283-9429

International Replay:

1-402-220-0871

ABOUT PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (Nasdaq: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. 
Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

CORPORATE CONTACTS

Gianni Del Signore
Chief Financial Officer
401-846-7790
Investors@pangaeals.com

Noel Ryan or Stefan Neely
Vallum Advisors
PANL@val-adv.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pangaea-logistics-solutions-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-conference-call-date-301763891.html

SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

