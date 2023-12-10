Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:PANL) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 27% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Pangaea Logistics Solutions' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pangaea Logistics Solutions is:

11% = US$42m ÷ US$377m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Pangaea Logistics Solutions seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 37% seen over the past five years by Pangaea Logistics Solutions. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Pangaea Logistics Solutions' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 52% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is PANL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PANL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 8.7%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 91% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, Pangaea Logistics Solutions is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Pangaea Logistics Solutions' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

