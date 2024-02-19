Pangaea Logistics Solutions' (NASDAQ:PANL) Dividend Will Be $0.10

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share on the 15th of March. This means the annual payment will be 4.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 96% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 47.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 47% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Pangaea Logistics Solutions' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from $0.14 total annually to $0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Pangaea Logistics Solutions has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Pangaea Logistics Solutions' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Pangaea Logistics Solutions is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Pangaea Logistics Solutions is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Pangaea Logistics Solutions that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

