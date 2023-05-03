PanGenomic Health Announces Financial Results for the 2022 Fiscal Year
VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Year End Financial Statements").
The 2022 Year End Financial Statements, together with detailed information regarding the Company's financial results as set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
"We are very pleased with the progress we made in 2022 as a publicly-listed startup benefit company in the digital health sector", said Robert Nygren, Executive Chair of PanGenomic Health. "The need for innovative solutions for consumers and their health practitioners to address mental health challenges is significant, and we believe that evidence-based natural solutions will play an important role."
Key highlights in the year included:
Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange as one of Canada's first publicly-traded benefit companies.
Launched Nara app to provide consumers with personalized information about evidence-based natural remedy solutions to support mental health.
Appointed Maryam Marissen as CEO, who has over two decades of experience in consumer product marketing, private clinic services and public advocacy and helped establish one of the first online personal care and wellness e-commerce stores in North America.
Appointed PanGenomic Health Co-Founder Vincent Lum as CEO of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. (formerly PlantGx Diagnostics Inc.), which is developing novel prognostic tests to help assess the effectiveness of natural remedy treatments for mental health conditions.
Acquired Mindleap Health Inc., the developer of a telehealth platform for mental health and wellness.
The Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 were as follows:
As at
PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
December 31,
2022
$
December 31,
2021
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
88,526
1,348,622
Amounts receivable
157,817
41,366
Prepaid expenses
204,103
280,420
Loan receivable
33,924
–
Total current assets
484,370
1,670,408
Non-current assets
Equipment
19,772
24,880
Intangible assets
–
850,000
Loan receivable
–
31,640
Total non-current assets
19,772
906,520
TOTAL ASSETS
504,142
2,576,928
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
399,016
170,794
Loan payable
101,771
–
Due to related parties
218,465
163,660
Total liabilities
719,252
334,454
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Common shares
11,240,056
4,634,568
Preferred shares
–
497,330
Equity reserves
3,526,356
97,770
Deficit
(14,981,522)
(2,987,194)
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
(215,110)
2,242,474
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
504,142
2,576,928
PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.
Year ended
December 31,
Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
2022
2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
$
$
Expenses
Advertising and promotion
495,694
81,625
Consulting fees
954,847
357,000
Depreciation
11,113
2,127
Director's fees
42,500
–
General and administrative
119,729
13,531
Professional fees
269,364
167,998
Rent (Note 10)
10,000
12,000
Research and development
534,113
129,669
Share-based compensation
616,786
50,877
Transfer agent and filing fees
64,914
19,024
Wages and benefits
522,767
34,804
Total expenses
3,641,827
868,655
Loss before other income (expense)
(3,641,827)
(868,655)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(1,311)
(2,466)
Interest income
2,454
15,841
Impairment of intangible assets
(8,361,114)
(1,794,042)
Foreign exchange translation gain
7,470
–
Total other income (expense)
(8,352,501)
(1,780,667)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
(11,994,328)
(2,649,322)
Loss per common share, basic and diluted
(0.22)
(0.13)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
54,805,722
19,779,471
PANGENOMIC HEALTH INC.
Year ended
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
December 31,
December 31,
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2022
2021
$
$
Operating activities
Net loss
(11,994,328)
(2,649,322)
Items not involving cash:
Amortization of loan fee
–
2,000
Depreciation
11,113
2,127
Foreign exchange translation gain
(2,284)
–
Impairment of intangible asset
8,361,114
1,794,042
Share-based compensation
616,786
50,877
Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
Amounts receivable
(93,641)
(41,585)
Prepaid expenses
76,317
(274,541)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
227,222
60,936
Due to related parties
(15,155)
(3,776)
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,782,546)
(1,059,242)
Investing activities
Acquisition costs upon acquisition of Mindleap Health Inc.
(47,147)
–
Cash acquired upon acquisition of Mindleap Health Inc.
1,023
–
Cash acquired upon acquisition of Pangenomic Technologies Inc.
–
33,546
Investment in loans receivable
–
(631,640)
Purchase of equipment
(6,005)
(6,814)
Net cash used in investing activities
(52,129)
(604,908)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of units, net of issuance costs
1,290,658
2,457,215
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs
–
497,330
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of warrants
142,500
–
Proceeds from loan payable
101,771
20,000
Proceeds from related party loans
39,650
–
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,574,579
2,974,545
Change in cash
(1,260,096)
1,310,395
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
1,348,622
38,227
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
88,526
1,348,622
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
Cash in bank
77,276
198,622
Cashable short-term investment certificate
11,250
1,150,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
88,526
1,348,622
About PanGenomic Health
PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic Health and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic Health. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic Health believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic Health can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including those risk factors discussed in PanGenomic Health's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found under PanGenomic Health's profile on www.sedar.com. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, PanGenomic Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Except as noted below, the financial information provided in this news release is derived from the PanGenomic Health's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the related notes thereto as prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and related IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRICs") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). A copy of PanGenomic Health's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis is available on under PanGenomic Health's profile on www.sedar.com.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
