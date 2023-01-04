PanGenomic Health Retains Capital Markets Advisory Firm

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) is pleased to announce that Bello Capital Partners ("Bello") has been retained to provide capital markets advisory and digital marketing services (the "Services").

PanGenomic Health Inc. Logo (CNW Group/PanGenomic Health Inc.)

Under the terms of the agreement, Bello will provide a combination of capital market and investor relations advisory services, content development, web development, media buying and distribution, and campaign reporting at a total cost to the Company of $180,000 CAD over an expected three-month period beginning January 1, 2023. Bello is arm's length to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company.

Bello Capital Partners is a full-service capital markets advisory firm based in Vancouver, BC, that specializes in marketing publicly listed companies in North America and Europe.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile on www.sedar.com.

Story continues

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE PanGenomic Health Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/03/c4373.html