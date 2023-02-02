U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

PanGenomic Health Subsidiary Signs Rental Agreement with Psy Integrated Health, Makes Progress Towards Development of Joint Testing Facility

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement made on January 26, 2023, its subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. (formerly named PlantGx Diagnostics Corp.)("MUJN Diagnostics"), has signed an agreement to lease space  at Psy Integrated Health, Inc.'s  ("Psyi") Empower Health Wellness Centre clinic facility located in Vancouver, BC. This rental agreement represents an important step in the development of a proposed joint diagnostic testing facility with Psyi.

PanGenomic Health Logo (CNW Group/PanGenomic Health Inc.)
PanGenomic Health Logo (CNW Group/PanGenomic Health Inc.)

"Co-locating a diagnostic testing facility at the Empower Health Wellness Centre is expected to help both MUJN and Psyi more effectively understand the needs of clients suffering from brain health challenges", said Vincent Lum, CEO of MUJN Diagnostics and Co-Founder of PanGenomic Health. "We believe the integrated health approach to patient wellness will continue to grow and provide positive outcomes to clients experiencing concerns with mental health."

Patrick Callas, Director of Integrated Health, Psy Integrated Health, added: "We are excited to have MUJN Diagnostics in our wellness centre, and we believe the synergies of working together will result in innovative new ideas for better patient outcomes in alternative healthcare therapies."

The rental agreement will cover an initial term of 6 months, ending August 1, 2023.  Further to the Company's news release dated January 26, 2023, MUJN Diagnostics and Psyi are continuing to work towards a definitive agreement with respect to their proposed joint venture for the joint development of a brain health targeted biomarker diagnostics service to support clients being treated with ketamine assisted therapy.  Additional details are expected to be announced upon the execution of a definitive agreement for the proposed joint venture.  No assurances can be made that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement, or that the proposed joint venture will proceed in the timeframe currently contemplated or at all.

About Psy Integrated Health

Psy Integrated Health, Inc., with its flagship wellness centre Empower Health located in the heart of Vancouver, BC. Canada, is a clinic management services BC benefit company created to accelerate the development of psychedelic assisted therapeutic treatments and integrated health. Psyi provides innovative treatment modalities for clients with a variety of indications.  More information can be found at www.psyintegrated.com and www.empowerhealth.ca.

About MUJN Diagnostics

MUJN Diagnostics Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PanGenomic Health Inc. and is focused on developing a decision support system for alternative healthcare providers. MUJN's Decision Support System includes biomarker diagnostics, symptom and treatment tracking, and personalized health analytics, with the goal of empowering healthcare providers and their patients towards better outcomes.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, the proposed diagnostic testing facility is not yet operational and there is no assurance that MUJN Diagnostics and Psyi will be able to negotiate satisfactory terms for, and to execute, a definitive agreement for the proposed joint venture, or that MUJN Diagnostics and Psyi will be able to develop the planned trial adjunct service within the timeframes expected, or at all. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE PanGenomic Health Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c3939.html

