PanGenomic Health's NARA Debuts New Website, Visual Identity & Natural Wellness E-Commerce Store

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement made on January 9, 2023, the Company has launched its new visual identity, website and e-commerce store for its NARA brand, available at nara.care.

PanGenomic Health logo (CNW Group/PanGenomic Health Inc.)
PanGenomic Health logo (CNW Group/PanGenomic Health Inc.)

The NARA e-commerce platform offers curated information about natural supplements and lifestyle products, all tailored to feedback provided by consumers through the NARA app and DNA reports. The NARA proprietary DNA-based mental health report is available now to consumers via the updated NARA website. The Company expects to follow this update with two additional DNA reports next quarter; one covering general physical wellness, and the other women's health.

"The NARA brand's new look reflects its overarching mission as a full-service provider of natural wellness solutions – an effort made possible by its responsive consumer app, online platform, and curated selection of natural wellness products", said Maryam Marissen, CEO of PanGenomic Health. "The new rollout will cement NARA's place as a multi-channel service provider under the umbrella of natural wellness and holistic health. Together, we plan to transform the world of natural wellness with multi-platform solutions powered by technology and backed by the latest research."

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

For more product information, please visit nara.care or download the Nara App at:

Apple App Store: www.apps.apple.com/us/app/care-with-nara/id1614523255
Google Play Store: www.play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pgxmobileclient

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by PanGenomic and the consideration to be paid to PanGenomic. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although PanGenomic believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because PanGenomic can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In particular, there are no assurances as to PanGenomic Health's future financial performance. Future growth and the size of the general market for natural health products may not be reflective of PanGenomic Health's future performance and there can be no assurance that PanGenomic Health will be able to capture any particular portion of those markets. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. In particular, there is no assurance that the Company will be able to sell any additional securities under the Offering. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in PanGenomic's disclosure documents which can be found under PanGenomic's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE PanGenomic Health Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c7025.html

