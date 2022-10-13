U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,672.00
    -9.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,046.00
    -45.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,029.75
    -54.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.60
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.83
    -0.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.00
    -7.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9768
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    -1.63 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1295
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3880
    +0.2060 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,364.59
    +209.64 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.84
    +4.30 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,856.18
    +618.76 (+2.36%)
     

Paniolo Cattle Company Commits to Third-Party Verified BeefCARE Sustainability Program

·3 min read

BeefCARE, a CARE Certified sustainability Standard, ensures the care of the animals, the environment as well as their people and local community.

KAMUELA, Hawaii, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paniolo Cattle Company, one of the largest local beef programs in the state of Hawaiʻi, has committed to the Where Food Comes From CARE Certified™ sustainability program, known as BeefCARE for the beef industry, which verifies that they are utilizing best practices in caring for their cattle, the environment and the people and communities who support them.

Parker Ranch logo (PRNewsfoto/Parker Ranch)
Parker Ranch logo (PRNewsfoto/Parker Ranch)

"For 175 years Parker Ranch has focused on good stewardship of the land, livestock and the people of Parker Ranch and our community. We are grateful to have Where Food Comes From CARE Certified™ to help share that message with others," said Keoki Wood, Livestock Operations Manager at Parker Ranch.

The Where Food Comes From CARE Certified™ suite includes standards for the beef, pork, poultry, dairy and aquaculture industries. All are intended to recognize producers who go above and beyond current industry standards when it comes to animal care, environmental stewardship and supporting their people and communities, while ensuring that traceability remains intact throughout the supply chain. The development of the BeefCARE standard is supported by a Public Comment period, a scientific Expert Committee with expertise in the beef industry as well as a Beef Producer Committee.

"Parker Ranch is no stranger to sustainable practices, and their history proves that, but by committing to a third-party verified program like BeefCARE, they are taking that extra step to prove to consumers that the claims they are making are authentic. BeefCARE allows them the ability to communicate their story to consumers in a verifiable way, and we are excited to have them on board," said Leann Saunders, President and COO of Where Food Comes From, Inc.

"For generations, Parker Ranch has operated with an appreciation of the connection between the cattle we tend to, the land we steward, and the communities we support. In recent decades, our practices have evolved to reflect the contemporary understanding of soil health, animal well-being, and environmental conservation. We are proud to be in the BeefCARE program, as it reflects and validates the high expectations and comprehensive set of responsibilities we have as Paniolo," said Jacob Tavares, Livestock Business Operations Manager at Parker Ranch.

ABOUT PARKER RANCH

Parker Ranch is one of the largest and oldest cattle ranches in the United States. Parker Ranch Inc. is owned by Parker Ranch Foundation Trust whose beneficiaries are four non-profits: Queen's North Hawai'i Community Hospital, Hawai'i Preparatory Academy, Parker School and Hawai'i Community Foundation. To learn more, please visit www.parkerranch.com or www.prft.org.

ABOUT PANIOLO CATTLE COMPANY

Paniolo Cattle Company in a wholly owned entity of Parker Ranch and was formed in 2014 to foster statewide local beef production. The pasture-to-plate enterprise taps into a growing demand for high-quality, affordable, locally raised beef. Paniolo Cattle Company beef is carried by all twenty-three (23) Safeway locations statewide, located on each of the major Hawaiian Islands. To learn more, please visit https://paniolocattle.com/

ABOUT WHERE FOOD COMES FROM

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling programs uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paniolo-cattle-company-commits-to-third-party-verified-beefcare-sustainability-program-301649204.html

SOURCE Paniolo Cattle Company

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Jones Is ‘Basically Broke for the Rest of His Life’ After Sandy Hook Verdict, Says Former U.S. Attorney

    Right-wing conspiracy figure Alex Jones’ company has already filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear how much of the staggering $965 million verdict reached Tuesday he’ll actually wind up paying to the 15 plaintiffs in the defamation case about his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Jones plans to appeal the massive […]

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Should You Use the Social Security Bridge Strategy?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3M Earns Quick Appellate Review of Earplug Unit’s Bankruptcy Shield

    A federal appellate court agreed to review a 3M earplug subsidiary’s appeal seeking to extend bankruptcy stay to the parent company.

  • Samsung, TSMC Win Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giants are among other companies that have received a one-year exemption from the new restrictions on exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • Federal court will hear 3M appeal over earplug lawsuits

    3M's plan to shield itself from a a mountain of liability lawsuits related to its military-grade earplugs was blocked by a bankruptcy court in August, but the company will get another chance to make its case.

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Walmart Makes Yet Another Patriotic Move

    Whether or not you shop at Walmart , you're likely aware that it's the kind of store that proudly boasts its commitment to carry products made in the USA. The company has long been public about its desire to stock its shelves with as much American-made merchandise as possible with its America at Work program. In March 2021, it backed that up by announcing a commitment to invest $350 billion in products "made, grown, or assembled" in the United States over the next 10 years.

  • Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare

    Healthcare is one of the biggest expenses for many Americans, especially those who are retired. While retirees who've reached age 65 are able to use Medicare, people waiting for that age are reliant on either paying for personal insurance or, … Continue reading → The post Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The number of baby boomers and Generation X who plan to work past age 70—or forever—is stunning

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • German business chiefs clash with Berlin over China policies

    When German business chiefs got wind last month of an economy ministry proposal to screen all company investment going into China as part of a raft of new measures, there was uproar. The investment proposal was soon shelved, a source in the ministry and a business leader told Reuters. Annoyed they hadn't been sufficiently consulted on proposals to make business with China less attractive that could have big repercussions for German firms, senior business leaders later pushed back in a meeting with Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    When it comes to making money, few money managers can hold a candle to billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created almost $590 billion in value for his shareholders and delivered an aggregate return of better than 3,600,000% for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). In other words, riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails to big gains has been a proven investment strategy for decades.

  • Everyone’s been waiting for a global recession and we might have just hit a ‘tipping point,’ major energy body says

    A fateful decision by oil-exporting nations to cut back on oil production could have big consequences for the global economy.

  • Exclusive: Facebook parent Meta eyes Vancouver for research and development space

    The social media giant would be the latest tech firm to deepen its presence in the Portland metro area.

  • Uber and Lyft riders could soon 'start to see prices come down,' analyst says

    Elevated Uber, Lyft, and Doordash prices may not retreat until more drivers pull up and operational expenses recede.