U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,998.62
    -21.19 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,477.43
    -152.13 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,314.98
    -49.44 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.75
    -7.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.74
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.80
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5370
    +0.0120 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    -0.0109 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9850
    +0.3880 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,918.95
    -44.55 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.77
    -3.51 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,756.43
    -28.24 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

The Pankey Institute Unveils an Enhanced Brand Identity Focused on its Core Values

·2 min read

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pankey Institute unveiled an enhanced brand identity, reflecting its focus on providing exceptional learning experiences for the future of dentistry.  At the heart of this branding enhancement remain the four core values that have identified Pankey's relationship-based approach to dental education over the last 5 decades.

New Logo Of The Pankey Institute
New Logo Of The Pankey Institute

Portraying the unique dental education that inspires dental professionals to create superb technical, philosophical, behavioral, and financial habits, the Pankey logo has been simplified and modernized for visual communication.

The new logo is a natural evolution towards a playful and optimistic approach with a multitude of fresh colors representing the diversity of the personally and professionally satisfying experience of their educational programs. The existing logo that has followed Pankey's journey over the last five decades will be re-positioned as the basis for the visual identity of The Pankey Foundation.

Dr. Lee Ann Brady, Executive Director and Director of Education said:
"I'm thrilled to unveil our refreshed brand identity. Pankey continues to grow and evolve, and our new logo reflects who we are and symbolizes our future.  The new logo captures our mission to deliver a modern approach to advanced dental education and is a symbol of excellence that signifies movement, fluidity, and the vibrancy of our community."

This branding enhancement will be followed by a major initiative for a user-centric redesign of their website later this year, tailored to meet the growing needs of their dental community in the digital space.

Visit https://pankey.org for more information.

About Pankey

The Pankey Institute delivers the most advanced dental continuing education curriculum in the world. The courses at Pankey are known for being the most practical, effective, and easy-to-implement programs of their kind. The non-profit institute in Key Biscayne, Florida is dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced clinical skills and practice management as well as nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians, and specialists from 44 nations have attended its courses and have provided exceptional care to over 54 million patients worldwide.

Media Contact:
Cris Casanueva
352546@email4pr.com
(305) 428-5500

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pankey-institute-unveils-an-enhanced-brand-identity-focused-on-its-core-values-301729241.html

SOURCE The Pankey Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Tax Season Is Here: 6 Big Changes, and How to Get Your Refund Faster

    Today is the first day filers can submit 2022 tax returns and the deadline is April 18 this year. Customer support should be better due to the hiring of more than 5,000 new telephone operators and the addition of more in-person staff. One of the scheduled changes for tax year 2022 has been delayed: Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App don’t need to send users and the IRS a report of transactions received above $600 until next year.

  • Euro Leads Broad Gains Against Dollar as Traders Mull Fed Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar is eyeing a fresh low for the year as soft economic data and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the central bank may be on the verge of slowing the pace of its rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing

  • Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $258.33, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day.

  • Denver airport's largest airline challenges Colorado paid sick leave law

    United Airlines joins a fight started last year after Southwest Airlines got hit with a $1.3 million fine for violating the law passed in 2020.

  • Resurgent Rupiah Having Best Month in Over Two Years Amid Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- The rupiah is enjoying its best performance in more than two years as foreign inflows turbocharge its catch-up with emerging market peers. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?The Indonesian currency climbed 1.2%

  • China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 - study

    LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Loans committed by China's two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed. Commitments made to 100 developing nations by the Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) and the China Development Bank (CDB) have fallen every year since hitting a record in 2016 as the lenders scaled back financing even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. "We expect an overall shift toward lower volume, higher quality investment from China," Kevin Gallagher, director of the university's Global Development Policy Center, told Reuters.

  • Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Soars 7.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Mega IPO Planned for 2023 by Pakistan's Biggest Cooking Oil Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Dalda Foods Ltd., Pakistan’s largest cooking oil manufacturer, is planning an initial public offering in the country to bankroll the expansion of its production capacity.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate Rev

  • Twitter Headquarters Landlord Sues Elon Musk’s Company, Alleging Unpaid Rent

    The suit joins the other legal battles between the social-media company and vendors since Elon Musk acquired the business last year.

  • 3M Stock Tumbles After Earnings Disappoint. Demand Is Down and the Consumer Is Weak.

    3M reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.28 from sales of $8.1 billion. Wall Street was looking for earnings of about $2.36 from sales of $8.1 billion.

  • Tech Stocks Take Driver’s Seat in Earnings Run-Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech stocks led gains on Wall Street, with the most-influential segment of the US equity market about to kick off earnings in a test of the S&P 500’s 12% surge from its October low.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of

  • Tech’s Ferocious Rally Raises Bar for Earnings as Red Flags Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- US tech shares are trouncing a broad market rally to start the year, a source of concern for some traders bracing for the sector’s worst earnings slump since 2016.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemThe Nasdaq 10

  • A Summer of Sovereign-Debt Crises Could Be Coming. Is the Fed Ready?

    Crises in the U.S. Japan, or Italy would shake up illiquid world financial markets, Desmond Lachman writes.

  • Microsoft to Deepen OpenAI Partnership, Invest Billions in ChatGPT Creator

    The move is set to substantially bolster the software giant’s relationship with OpenAI, the startup behind the viral chatbot.

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”

  • Small-Cap Funds - 20 Best Small-Cap Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Small Cap Mutual Funds as of 12/31/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Inv A+ (C+) Fidelity Low Priced Stock K6 A+ (C+) Royce Small-Cap Special ...

  • 3 Business Services Stocks Benefiting From a Prospering Industry

    With rising demand and growing technology adoption, the Zacks Business Services industry is poised to prosper. VVI, BWMN and BGSF are three stocks set to ride this demand strength.

  • German cartel office initiates proceedings against PayPal

    Germany's cartel office regulator said on Monday it had initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Europe over the possibility that it hindered competition. The subject of the proceedings was PayPal's rules for extra charges and the presentation of PayPal in the terms of use for Germany, the watchdog said. PayPal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • Only 8.5% of Western Companies Have Exited Russia, Study Finds

    The authors acknowledge that exits are complex and the percentage is likely to rise as companies that announced their intention to leave follow through.

  • Johnson & Johnson Beats Profit Views, But Light Sales, Outlook Chip At Shares

    Johnson & Johnson reported lighter-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and came in with mixed 2023 guidance, leading JNJ stock to dip.