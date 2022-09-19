U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,866.03
    -7.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,788.32
    -34.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,417.76
    -30.64 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.74
    -2.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.66
    -0.45 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.00
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4730
    +0.0250 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1404
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3190
    +0.4130 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,118.90
    -733.18 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.90
    +9.07 (+2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Pano has a burning desire to apply AI smarts to wildfire detection

Haje Jan Kamps
·3 min read

As the weather gets hot and dry, things get a little bit tense these days. While it's been possible for humans to be on the lookout for fires (there are even organizations that make it easy to volunteer to do so), one of the big challenge is that technology often comes up short; by the time tech detects a fire, it's already well on its way to being out of control. Pano is combining some clever cameras with AI technology to give fire-containment crews a fighting chance to keep things as un-on-fire as they can be.

Pano AI offers a fully managed solution that combines advanced hardware, artificial intelligence and easy-to-use cloud-based software to provide fire agencies with actionable intelligence and up-to-the minute situational awareness. This helps first responders get to the scene faster and more safely — with the right equipment, latest information and enhanced coordination — so they can stop a new ignition in its tracks.

"The climate crisis is happening now, and humanity needs to start adapting today. At Pano AI, we’re working to pioneer the field of climate change adaptation so that we can help society cope with the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters. We’re the first company to offer a fully managed solution that delivers active wildfire detection using artificial intelligence," said Sonia Kastner, CEO and founder of Pano AI, in an interview with TechCrunch. "This investment will accelerate the geographical breadth of Pano’s AI solution, enabling us to safeguard more communities from these climate-caused emergencies. We are grateful for the support of our investors at this critical time, as we face increasingly dangerous fire seasons around the world."

A decade after the bubble burst, 5 climate tech investors explain why they’re all in

Kastner moved to California in 2007, where she worked in the solar industry and later helped build a number of companies, including spending time at Nest, developing the early AI-powered Nest Cam.

"Our Series A lead is Initialized Capital, known for backing transformative companies that are often the pioneers in their industries. Kim-Mai Cutler, partner at Initialized Capital, will also be joining our board of directors. Initialized has been phenomenal to work with because they share our values and deeply understand Pano AI’s mission," said Kastner. Her company raised $20 million at a $90 million post-money valuation. Before the current round, it raised $8 million in convertible notes. "This investment demonstrates that flagship investors understand the climate crisis and believe that AI and technology-driven solutions will play a critical role in helping society to adapt."

Sonia Kastner holds Pano Station Camera
Sonia Kastner holds Pano Station Camera

Pano CEO Sonia Kastner holds one of the Pano Station Cameras. Image Credits: Pano

The company told me its mission is to accelerate global resilience to the increasing frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters.

"Over the next decade, I envision our disaster mitigation solutions helping to tackle the climate crisis by rolling back the catastrophic wildfire trend and providing intelligence to aggressively respond to other types of disasters," said Kastner. "We’re proud of the progress over the last two years; we’re now monitoring 4.5 million acres and had over 1,000 detections this year. However, many important policymakers and decision-makers still do not understand that the technology to help mitigate wildfires exists today -- it is ready for deployment without additional R&D."

In the two years since its founding, Pano AI has been deployed with utility companies, governments, fire authorities, forestry companies and other private landowners. Pano AI operates in five U.S. states (California, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho and Montana) and two states in Australia (New South Wales and Queensland).

Recommended Stories

  • Inogen Alliance Ranks in Environment Analyst's Top 100 Environmental & Sustainability Consultancy Firms 2022 Report

    Inogen Alliance is pleased to share we have been ranked 11th in Environment Analyst’s Top 100 Environmental & Sustainability Consultancy Firms for 2022 when totaling all Associate companies as part...

  • Hundreds evacuate in Puerto Rico after massive floods

    City workers in the town of Loiza on the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico went house to house on Sunday asking people to evacuate ahead of expected floods. (Sept. 19)

  • Is Trending Stock Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) a Buy Now?

    Palo Alto (PANW) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • The Market Awaits the Fed's Upcoming Interest Rate Decision

    Alongside that decision, the Fed will release its latest economic projections for GDP, the Unemployment Rate, and the Personal Consumption Expenditure index.

  • 10 Best-Performing Tech Stocks of 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best performing tech stocks of 2022. If you want to see more of the top performers in the sector, check out 5 Best-Performing Tech Stocks of 2022. McKinsey’s report dated August 24 identifies several technology trends for the future, segregating its assessment in two thematic groups – Silicon Age, […]

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts

    What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re talking about is AI, artificial intelligence, once a pipe dream of science fiction but today a computing technology that is growing ever more important. AI powers the rapidly expanding Internet of Things, is the technology b

  • Where is Hurricane Fiona now? How strong is it and where is the storm going?

    Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic Monday morning and is battering parts of the island with wind and heavy rain.

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Buy as Inflation Reduction Act Boosts Prospects

    Increased solar installations and production tax credits made available to U.S. solar industry, thanks to IRA, should boost solar stocks amid supply chain challenges. You may buy Zacks Solar Industry players like ENPH, CSIQ and SUNW.

  • Germany econ. minister says natural gas storage nearly at 90%, but will be ’empty’ after winter: report

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Monday at a press conference that German natural gas supplies are in decent shape. For now.

  • Europe races to prepare for energy crunch this winter

    BERLIN/LISBON (Reuters) -Germany was pressing on Monday to secure liquefied natural gas contracts with Gulf producers and other European states outlined measures to conserve energy, with Russian flows running at severely reduced levels as winter approaches. Berlin said it aimed to sign LNG contracts in the United Arab Emirates to supply terminals it is building, now that the vital Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia is shut, while Spain, France others outlined contingency planning to try to avoid power cuts. "If everything goes well, savings in Germany are high and we have a bit of luck with the weather, we ... have a chance at getting through the winter comfortably," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said after a tour of a future LNG terminal in northern Germany.

  • Electric Big Rigs Face Uphill Trip From Shows to Highways

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllAfter electric cars, here come the battery trucks.Global leaders Daimler Truck Holding AG and Volvo AB are joining dozens of commercial-vehicle makers in Germany this week to showcase their latest electric semis, with

  • Blowing Rain Sweeps Kagoshima as Typhoon Impacts Japan

    Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in Kagoshima, Japan, on September 18, forcing more than four million people to evacuate several areas of Kyushu, public broadcaster NHK reported.Officials warned that the storm “could trigger major disasters,” NHK said.A “special typhoon warning” was issued for Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday night, The Mainichi reported.The Japanese Meteorological Agency said, the highest level of vigilance was required in the region “due to the forecast of unprecedented storms, high waves, and storm surges.”The typhoon was forecast to move north toward Honshu, Japan’s main island, by September 19, local media reported.This footage was published by Twitter user @S0RA_smoker. The uploader said it was filmed in Kagoshima around 5 pm local time. Credit: @S0RA_smoker via Storyful

  • Bridge Washes Away in Utuado as Hurricane Fiona Causes River Surge

    A bridge over the Guaonica River in Utuado, Puerto Rico, was washed away by surging floodwaters due to Hurricane Fiona on Sunday, September 18.Video filmed by Utuado resident Jean Carlos Velez Roman shows the metal bridge buckling under the pressure of the rover and floating away.The temporary bridge was installed after the previous bridge was swept away during Hurricane Maria in 2017, according to US House Delegate Roberto Lefranc Fortuño.The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of “catastrophic flooding” and a “potential local maximum” of 30 inches of rainfall in areas across the island on Sunday.Governor Pedro Pierluisi said the island’s electric system was down as of around 1:45 pm local time. Credit: Jean Carlos Velez Roman via Storyful

  • Climate czar John Kerry warns Africa not to rely on natural gas to bring power to millions

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry cautioned African nations not to invest in long-term natural gas projects that could help bring electricity to millions in the region.

  • Loop Energy says new hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engine

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy said on Sunday that its latest cell system can deliver better fuel economy than a diesel engine at current price levels. The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said that - based on a pan-European diesel cost of $1.91 per litre on Sept. 5 and $10 per kg of hydrogen - a truck could travel just over 111 miles (179 km) on $100 worth of fuel using its new S1200 hydrogen fuel cell system versus a little over 109 miles for an equivalent diesel truck. As the auto industry makes the shift to zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs), big freight truck makers like Daimler Truck and Volvo are investing heavily in hydrogen fuel cells to haul freight long distances because batteries weigh too much to make electric trucks viable.

  • NorZinc Announces Commencement of Access Road Staging Work at Prairie Creek

    NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce that preparation work has commenced for the construction of the Pioneer Winter Road ("PWR") at its Prairie Creek Project ("Prairie Creek" of the "Project") located in the Dehcho Region of the Northwest Territories ("NWT"), Canada. The PWR constitutes Phase 1 of the 170km All-Season Road ("ASR") that will act as the main point of access, connecting Prairie Creek to the Liard Highway 7.

  • World Bank president calls European energy problem ‘immense,’ says US should increase production

    World Bank President David Malpass said in a radio interview on Sunday that Europe is experiencing an “immense” energy crisis and that the U.S. should increase its energy production to counteract the problem. “Europe’s dependency on Russian oil and natural gas and coal has become immense,” Malpass told host John Catsimatidis on “Cats Roundtable –…

  • Hurricane Fiona causing floods in powerless Puerto Rico. Here’s what you need to know

    On Sunday afternoon, Fiona elevated its status from a tropical storm to a hurricane. Since then, Hurricane Fiona has left millions without power and an island flooding.

  • Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated

    A powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan is pounding the region with strong winds and heavy rain

  • Warnings of record rain, gales in Japan amid super typhoon

    STORY: TV Tokyo footage from Saturday showed heavy rainfall and strong winds hitting the southern island of Amami Oshima as the typhoon approached. The 14th typhoon of the season, classified as a super typhoon by the U.S. Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center, has the potential to be the most destructive tropical storm to strike Japan in decades.The JMA said it could bring record rainfall, and warned of the risk of landslides and rivers overflowing.The storm is forecast to curve east and continue up Japan's main island of Honshu early next week before moving out to sea by Wednesday (September 21).